See the price and what changes on the scooter

The Yamaha XMax 250 was presented to the Brazilian market at the last Salão Duas Rodas, which took place in November 2019. Since then, the scooter has become an immediate success and took the throne from the Dafra Citycom 300i as the best-selling medium scooter in Brazil . As of July 2021, XMax has accumulated 3,326 licensed units, against 577 for Citycom.

With this, the Yamaha model easily guarantees its place among the 10 best-selling scooters in Brazil, only behind 125 and 150 models, which cost practically half the price. Now, the brand with three tuning forks announced the beginning of the commercialization of the 2022 line of its motorcycle.

Still relatively new in our market, the Yamaha XMax 250 received only minor changes for the 2022 line. The main one was a new color palette for the fairings. Now, the scooter can be painted Matt Gray (light matte gray), which also brings blue details on the parts and wheels painted in this color.

The Red Velvet (matte red) and Midnight Black (matte black) options remain in the catalog. The color that has been discontinued is matte blue. The other change, as expected, was the price. Now, the Yamaha XMax 250 2022 is advertised at R$ 25,990, not counting shipping. The readjustment was around R$ 500 (2%) over the previous amount.

What hasn’t changed is the mechanics and equipment list. The Yamaha XMax 250 2022 remains powered by the 250cc petrol single-cylinder capable of delivering 22.8 hp and 2.5 kgfm of torque. It is linked to a CVT automatic transmission, as traditionally happens in this category. The fuel tank has a capacity of 13.2 liters.

Among the standard items, it features ABS brakes on both wheels, traction control, LED lighting and a digital instrument panel with on-board computer. Under the seat, there is enough space for two full-face helmets. Wheels are alloy wheels (15″ front and 14″ rear), with disc brakes on both. The switch is face-to-face and there is a 12V socket in one of the front storage compartments.



