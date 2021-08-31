Selegalo? Atlético-MG only draws with Real Madrid in the number of representatives in the Seleção | athletic-mg

Everson, Guilherme Arana and Hulk. For the first time since 2013, Atlético-MG will have three representatives on the Brazilian team at the same time. Amount that, in this list of Tite, only Real Madrid reaches, with Militão, Casemiro and Vini Jr.

The Galo athletes were released by the club after the draw against Bragantino, last Sunday, and have already presented themselves to the Seleção this Monday, in Guarulhos, São Paulo. In the afternoon, Tite is already in charge of Brazil’s first training session for the duel against Chile, on Thursday, for the qualifiers.

1 of 4 Hulk with Tite at the national team’s presentation — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF Hulk with Tite at the national team’s presentation — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Everson and Hulk were not on the original list, but were called by Tite last Friday, after the CBF gave up on waiting for the imbroglio with players who play in English football to unfold. The country’s Premier League decided not to release the players due to the pandemic situation in South America.

According to the original list, only Guilherme Arana would represent Galo in this sequence of three games for the qualifiers (Chile, Argentina and Peru). The list would have as majority Liverpool athletes – Alisson, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino. With the change, Atlético started to lead the category along with Real Madrid.

2 of 4 Everson and Hulk were called after changes to Tite’s roster — Photo: Publicity/Athletic Everson and Hulk were called after changes to Tite’s roster — Photo: Publicity/Athletic

In all, there were seven Rooster athletes called up for this FIFA Qualifiers date. In addition to the Brazilians, Junior Alonso (Paraguay), Alan Franco (Ecuador), Savarino (Venezuela) and Vargas (Chile) were also called by their respective teams.

3 of 4 Guilherme Arana, from Atlético-MG, in the Seleção — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF Guilherme Arana, from Atlético-MG, in the Seleção — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Due to the same problem that expanded the list of the Brazilian team, there was still the possibility of Zaracho and Nacho Fernández being called up by Argentina. The country’s athletes who work in England, however, have set foot against the clubs and will present themselves to the national team.

The squad’s commitments in the qualifiers made the CBF postpone Atlético’s next two games of the season. Thus, the club will have more than a week of rest for the first time since the pre-season, and will only return to the field against Fortaleza, on the 12th, by Brasileirão.

Everson (Athletic-MG)

Santos (Athletico-PR)

Weverton (Palm Trees)

Dani Alves (São Paulo)

Danilo (Youth)

Alex Sandro (Juventus)

Guilherme Arana (Atlético-MG)

Miranda (São Paulo)

Eder Militao (Real Madrid)

Lucas Veríssimo (Benfica)

Marquinhos (PSG)

Bruno Guimarães (Lyon)

Housemiro (Real Madrid)

Claudinho (Zenit)

Everton Ribeiro (Flemish)

Lucas Paquetá (Lyon)

Gerson (Olympique de Marseille)

Edenilson (International)