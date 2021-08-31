Sergio Ramos laughs and gives a straight and direct answer about Mbappé at Real Madrid

One of the busiest and ‘craziest’ European summer transfer windows in history will end this Tuesday (31). However, one of the chapters is still open, despite being ‘locked’. Kylian Mbappé is at Paris Saint-Germain or go to the Real Madrid?

Current partner of the French striker at the Parque dos Príncipes and a former player and idol of the Santiago Bernabéu club, Sergio Ramos gave a short and direct answer about the possibility of the ace heading to Spain.

While serving some fans in France, the experienced defender was asked by the TV Chiringuu whether Mbappé is in the French capital or not.

“This is not my responsibility,” said Sergio Ramos.

The Spanish press pointed out until Monday that Real Madrid had reached its limit to offer 170 million euros, more than R$1 billion, for Mbappé. However, PSG demanded an offer of 200 million euros, R$1.2 billion, which should not happen, keeping Mbappé in the French team.

Now, new chapters will follow until 2022. With a contract until June of next year and without having accepted PSG renewal proposals, Mbappé can sign a pre-contract with Real Madrid in January and leave for free at the end of the contract.