Sergipe receives 29,780 more doses of vaccine against covid-19 – Infonet – What is news in Sergipe

The State Department of Health (SES) confirmed this Monday afternoon, August 30, the receipt of 29,780 doses of vaccine against covid-19. According to the secretariat, the immunizers will be distributed for the application of the second dose.

Also according to SES, the doses arrived on two flights: one arrived at 2:30 pm with 10,530 doses of PFizer and the other arrived at 4:20 pm containing 19,250 doses of AstraZeneca.

Distribution

According to the secretariat, this Tuesday, 31, there will be the distribution of 67,590,000 doses of Pfizer and Coronavac vaccines that arrived in the state last Thursday, 26.

The distribution of doses that arrived on Monday, 30, will be sent to municipalities according to the schedule of application in the population, as they are directed to the application of the second dose.

Balance

According to the latest bulletin of the vaccine carried out by SES, 62.13% (1,400,631) of the Sergipe population received only the first dose and another 22.38% (478,997) are with full immunization.

