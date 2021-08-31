Series In the Week: La Casa de Papel is back; check schedule!

This week, Netflix celebrates the debut of the 5th season of La Casa de Papel. The Spanish series is one of the streaming giant’s most successful productions and promises great emotions to viewers with the release of new episodes.

Apparently, the characters’ saga is heading towards an end. With this, the audience can already expect breathtaking sequences, considering that a great war could break out at any time.

The cast of the series includes the appearances of Álvaro Morte (The Professor), Úrsula Corberó (Tokyo), Itziar Ituño (Raquel Murillo), Pedro Alonso (Berlin), Alba Flores (Nairóbi), Miguel Herrán (Rio), Jaime Lorente ( Denver) and Esther Acebo (Mónica Gaztambide). The premiere is scheduled for next Friday (3rd).

While other productions debut in streaming, another highlight of Netflix is ​​animation force queer. In the series, the golden boy of an American intelligence agency is relocated after everyone finds out more about his sexuality.

Willing to change this scenario, the young spy decides to infiltrate several adventures in West Hollywood, creating the Force-Queer squad. The episodes will stream on September 2nd.

Force-Queer debuts on Netflix this Thursday (2nd). (Source: Netflix/Reproduction)Source: Netflix

It is also worth noting that the series La Brea, released by NBC last week, goes on hiatus from now on, returning only in October with new episodes.

So, check out the complete schedule with all the Series in the Week!

Monday (08/30)

Roswell, New Mexico — unpublished episode (3×6)

Tuesday (08/31)

“Dream Weaver” is the title of the next episode of Supergirl. (Source: The CW/Reproduction)Source: The CW

Only Murders in the Building — premiere of season 1 on Hulu

Britannia — unpublished episode (3×2)

stargirl — unpublished episode (2×4)

supergirl — unpublished episode (6×9)

Miracle Workers — unpublished episode (3×8)

Wednesday (09/01)

turning point — Season 1 premiere on Netflix

How to Become a Cowboy — Season 1 premiere on Netflix

Dug’s Life — premiere of season 1 on Disney+

American Horror Story — unpublished episode (10×3)

archer — unpublished episode (12×3)

What If…? — unpublished episode on Disney+ (1×4)

Turner & Hooch — unpublished episode on Disney+ (1×7)

Monsters at Work — unpublished episode on Disney+ (1×10), season finale

Tico and Teco: life in the Park — unpublished episode on Disney+ (1×6)

in the dark — unpublished episode (3×9)

Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens — unpublished episode (2×4)

Thursday (09/2)

force queer — Season 1 premiere on Netflix

The Other Two — unpublished episodes on HBO Max (2×3 and 2×4)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine — unpublished episodes (8×7 and 8×8)

riverdale — unpublished episode (5×14)

Titans — unpublished episode on HBO Max (3×6)

Star Trek: Lower Decks — unpublished episode on Paramount+ (2×4)

Under pressure — unpublished episode on Globoplay (4×4)

slasher — unpublished episode (4×5)

The Outpost — unpublished episode (4×8)

Grown-ish — unpublished episode (4×9)

Friday (09/03)

The Spanish series La Casa de Papel returns to Netflix with its 5th season this Friday (3rd). (Source: Netflix/Reproduction)Source: Netflix

La Casa de Papel — Season 5 premiere on Netflix

diving club — Season 1 premiere on Netflix

See — unreleased episode on Apple TV+ (2×2)

Truth Be Told — unreleased episode on Apple TV+ (2×3)

Mr. Corman — unreleased episode on Apple TV+ (1×6)

ted lasso — unreleased episode on Apple TV+ (2×7)

Nine Perfect Strangers — unpublished episode on Hulu (1×5)

Sunday (05/09)

The Walking Dead — unpublished episode (11×3)

evil — unpublished episode on Paramount+ (2×8)

heels — unpublished episode (1×4)

hard — unpublished episode (2×4)

Chesapeake Shores — unpublished episode (5×4)

The L Word: Generation Q — unpublished episode (2×5)

Power Book III — unpublished episode (1×7)

animal kingdom — unpublished episode (5×9)

