SES DF Contest: New Authorization! Know more!

Attention! New SES DF contest authorized! Authorization for a new public examination by the Federal District Health Department was disclosed in an extra edition of Official Gazette of the DF this Saturday, August 28, 2021.

According to the document, the holding of an event for the careers of Nursing Technician it’s from Management and Public Health Assistance. It is worth remembering that SES DF has already received authorization to hold a public examination to fill vacancies in the careers of Environmental Health Surveillance Agent and Community Health Agent. The authorization was published in the Official Gazette of the Federal District on June 30, 2020.

Check out Ordinance No. 233 in full below:

SES DF contest: free courses

Are you unstoppable? Do you have a big dream in mind that motivates you to continue in search of a better life, even with the difficulties that come along the way (lack of time, challenges to reconcile the routine, insecurity)? If yes, then these courses are for you!

Click HERE to sign up for free!

SES DF Contest Summary