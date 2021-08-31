Seven cities in the DF will be without electricity this Tuesday. See locations and times

Seven cities in the Federal District will be without electricity this Tuesday (31/8). According to Neoenergia Distribuição Brasília, services will be carried out such as the installation of a pole and transformer, in addition to preventive maintenance services. Candangolândia, Vicente Pires, Lago Norte, Park Way, Sobradinho, São Sebastião and Lago Sul will be affected.

In Candangolândia, two blocks will be affected at different times of the day. The sets A and B of QR 05 will have the power cut from 8:00 am to 12:30 pm, while in QR 04, sets A, B and F will have no light between 1:00 pm and 4:00 pm.

In Vicente Pires, services are expected to take a little longer. From 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, the following farms in Vila São José will be affected: 12, 15, 16, 149, 167, 169, 178, 189, 221, 229, 234, 246, 251, 257, 259, 266, 292, 293 , 294, 299, 310, 312, 315, 319, 320, 321, 326, 331 and 412.

Three blocks on Lake Norte will have services cut off. From 8:40 am to 1:00 pm, QL 10, Set 05, and IQ 16, Set 3, will undergo preventive maintenance. QL 10 Set 4 will run out of power from 2pm to 5pm.

At Park Way, sets 1 to 6 of Block 18 are undergoing improvement work. From 8:40 am to 1:30 pm it is planned that it will not be possible to use electricity.

Set 5 of QL 26 in Lago Sul will be without power from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm for preventive maintenance with replacement of electrical network components. The Jardim Europa II Condominium will undergo a pole exchange from 9:00 am to 4:30 pm.

Finally, in São Sebastião, Leyendecker farms in São José, farms 1 to 5 and also 7 in Morro da Cruz, and 5, 10 and 11 streets in Residencial Vitória will have their lights cut off from 8:40 am to 4:30 pm.

If services are completed ahead of schedule, the network will be energized without notice.