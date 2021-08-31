Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: 5 spoiler-free questions!

Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings is about to arrive, with the direction of Destin Cretton and acting of Simu Liu and it’s hard to control anxiety. In fact, a lot of people already say that the new movie of the Marvel Studios is one of the most anticipated of 2021. So, on OmeleTV today, Marcelo Forlani and Marcelo Hessel got together to answer 5 questions that a lot of people have been asking about the film (but, in this video, without revealing spoilers).

In the block, we talk about the action scenes, the acting of awkwafina, and also about the cultural relevance of the film. Check out these and other questions in the video above.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings have, in addition to Simu Liu as protagonist, names like awkwafina, Tony Leung and Michelle Yeoh in the cast. The script was written by Dave Callaham (Wonder Woman 1984).

Unlike productions like Cruella and Black Widow, the adventure will not be available on Disney’s Premier Access streaming at the same time it hits theaters — a move that was already planned by the company.

Shang-Chi is scheduled to debut in Brazil in September 2, 2021.

Omelette now has a channel on Telegram! Participate to receive and debate the main pop culture news (t.me/omelete).