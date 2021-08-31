Sharon Stone announces the death of her 11-month-old nephew, and pays tribute; know details

My God, how sad! This Monday (30), actress Sharon Stone used her Instagram profile to announce the death of her nephew, little River, just 11 months old. A few days ago, the star had already asked for the prayers of his followers for the baby, who had unexpectedly failed organs.

“My nephew and godson, River Stone, was found in his crib with total organ failure today. Please pray for him. We need a miracle”, asked the artist on Friday (27), along with a photo of the little boy full of equipment that kept him alive. Today, Sharon Stone shared a video with several moments of the child packed by the song “Tears in Heaven”, by Eric Clapton. “River William Stone, September 8, 2020 – August 30, 2021”, wrote the actress.

Continues after Advertising

It wasn’t long before famous friends of Sharon Stone expressed support at this difficult time. “I’m sorry @sharonstone, sending you love and strength”, said Kate Walsh. “I’m sorry for your loss. Sending you all the love and peace possible”said Billy Porter. “He’s an angel in God’s arms now”, said Kristen Chenoweth. “Oh, Sharon. I’m sorry for your loss. Sending love to your entire family”, added Melanie Griffith. “Not! I am in disbelief. Oh, Sharon, there are no words, other than that I am sorry for the loss of your entire family. I’m praying for all of you in this unimaginable moment”, lamented Debra Messing.

Sharon introduced River to the world for the first time on September 13, 2020. She wrote in an Instagram post: “Look who’s going home: River William Stone. My brother Patrick and his wife Tasha’s new baby”. Over these months, the artist shared other super cute moments of the child. An absurd loss… may she and her family be comforted in the best way.