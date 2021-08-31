Son says goodbye to brokerage found dead in Marambaia: ‘You were an amazing mother’ | Rio de Janeiro



Son uses social networks to say goodbye to his dead mother in Angra dos Reis – Social Networks

Rio – Guilherme Brito, son of real estate agent Cristiane Nogueira da Silva, 48, who had been missing since the 22nd of the month, when he went on a boat with his ex-partner to see the sunset in Angra dos Reis, caused a commotion on the internet when saying goodbye to the mother this Monday afternoon (30). “You were an amazing mother. Thank you for giving me life. May God welcome you with open arms,” ​​he wrote. Check out the full publication:

The family confirmed in the morning that the body found on Sunday in Restinga de Marambaia was Cristiane’s. Exams carried out at the Instituto Médico Legal (IML) in Rio confirmed the information from relatives. Deputy Vilson de Almeida Silva, head of the 166th (Angra dos Reis) and responsible for the investigations, ruled out that Cristiane had been killed by violence.

The search for Leonardo Machado de Andrade, 50, continues. Police are also trying to locate the vessel used by the couple.

The boat the couple was on disappeared on Sunday (22). Cristiane and Leonardo were separated and, according to family members, were trying to renew their relationship. Police do not rule out any line of investigation, but the main one is that the vessel has sunk.