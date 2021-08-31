Sonia Abrão releases the verb against Gil and Karol Conká: ‘They don’t convince me’

Sonia Abram is sharp! the presenter of “The Afternoon is Yours” program he didn’t spare words to describe his feelings for the ex-participants of Big Brother Brasil 21 Gilberto Nogueira and Karol Conká. This Monday afternoon (30), the journalist revealed to viewers that both artists cannot to convince since their participation in the reality show.

After talking about Gil, who traveled to the United States to pursue his PhD in economics, the presenter made a point of recalling the economist’s participation in the “most guarded house in the country”. Sonia said she still hasn’t been able to digest everything that the fourth-place finisher at the BBB’s twenty-first edition, according to her, has done.

“It’s okay for me so far, forgetting the freaks and the falsehood that he was capable of, at Big Brother Brasil 21, especially with Juliette, who loves Gil with passion and doesn’t care about this story anymore. But for us as viewers, things stay and you can’t turn the page like that“, said the presenter.

The journalist did not stop the subject at Gil. Sonia made a hook with what was being commented and started talking about another participant that caused a lot of controversy in the same edition as Gilberto: The singer Karol Conká: “Just like Karol Conká in ‘Altas Horas’, trying to be nice, victimizing himself, doesn’t convince“.

Sonia Abrão said that the attitudes that the singer had within the reality show are still recent, that they will not be easily forgotten and that Karol does not convince her: “Nobody here wants to detonate her for the rest of her life, but what she deserved and it will take a little longer to pass, it will take a while. But it also doesn’t convince me as a person“.

The presenter said that each one does well what is proposed in their area of ​​knowledge and again spoke of the singer: “I don’t discuss one’s talent for economics, the other’s talent for music. The number she did of Amy Winehouse there, ‘Altas Horas’, was very well done. She has talent, now her personality gets in the way a lot. Playing nice like that is not going to convince anyone at all“.

When asked by one of the program colleagues, saying that “we are almost in 2022“, referring that it has been a while since this happened, Sonia Abrão maintained her position in relation to the former BBB21 participants and added: “The perversity of one and the falsehood of the other…“.