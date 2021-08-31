South Africa detects new variant of coronavirus and studies mutations

Credit: Disclosure

Scientists in South Africa have detected a new variant of the new coronavirus with several mutations, but have not yet determined whether it is more contagious or capable of overcoming immunity provided by vaccines or a previous infection.

The new variant, known as C.1.2, was first detected in May and has already spread to most South African provinces and seven other countries in Africa, Europe, Asia and Oceania, according to research not yet submitted to review by the scientific community.

It contains many mutations associated with other variants with marked transmissibility and reduced sensitivity to neutralizing antibodies, but these occur in a different mix, and scientists are still not sure how they affect the virus’s behavior. Laboratory tests are underway to determine how much the variant is neutralized by antibodies.

South Africa was the first country to detect the Beta variant, one of only four classified by the World Health Organization (WHO) as “variants of concern”.

Beta is believed to spread more easily than the original version of the new coronavirus that causes covid-19, and there is evidence that vaccines have less of an effect against it, leading some countries to restrict travel to and from it. South Africa.

Richard Lessells, an infectious disease expert and one of the authors of the C.1.2 research, said the emergence of the variant shows that “this pandemic is far from over and that this virus is still exploring ways to possibly get better at infecting us” .

