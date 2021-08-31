SP confirms first death by delta variant of covid in the state

The government of São Paulo today confirmed the first death by the delta variant (B.1.617.2) of the new coronavirus in the state. The information was initially broadcast by GloboNews channel and confirmed by UOL.

According to a note from the São Paulo Health Department, the death was reported by the municipality of Piracicaba. Yesterday, the city’s Health folder, located in the interior of the state, reported the death of a 74-year-old elderly woman with comorbidities caused by the delta variant of covid-19.

The case was reported today by the municipality of Piracicaba to the government of São Paulo, according to the state administration. The Epidemiological Surveillance Center (CVE) is investigating more details about the death.

According to the Piracicaba Health Department, there are five other cases of delta being monitored in the city: two men and three women, aged between 10 and 52 years.

The elderly woman who died as a result of the delta was vaccinated with two doses of the immunizing agent against covid-19, according to the Piracicaba Health Department.

Complete vaccination proves to be a great safety additive against the evolution of delta to serious conditions and, consequently, deaths, but it has shown vulnerabilities in the elderly, which has demanded actions towards the application of a third dose.

In the state of SP, according to data updated by the state government last Wednesday (25), there are 747 registered cases of delta. Most of them were reported by the city of São Paulo (405).