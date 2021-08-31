SP launches Develop Municipalities and provides R$1 billion in credit to city halls

On Monday (30), Governor João Doria launched the Desenvolvimento Municipalities program, a partnership between the departments of Finance and Planning and Regional Development with the bank Desenvolvimento SP to promote actions for economic growth throughout the state.

In the first initiative, the Government of SP will allocate R$ 1 billion in financing with special conditions and subsidized interest, so that city halls can implement new projects in the area of ​​urban infrastructure.

“This is the largest financing program ever carried out by the Government of SP at any time. We are making R$1 billion available for credits to São Paulo municipalities. It is an extremely expressive resource, considering the conditions in which it is being made available and expanded to municipalities with more than 50 thousand inhabitants”, said Doria.

Develop Municipalities will ensure that city halls have access to credit at a subsidized effective cost, stimulating economic recovery and, at the same time, improving the population’s quality of life. Through the program that will offer special conditions of interest and terms, cities will be able to finance paving, resurfacing and public lighting services, without harming local finances.

The conditions include an 8-year term, with a 2-year grace period and interest of Selic + 3% per year. With the equalization carried out by the State Government, city halls will have access to a line with the best interest rates on the market.

“The Government of SP is going to invest R$ 100 million in subsidies, that is, non-refundable, so that we can have the lowest rate in Brazil. São Paulo then offers money at cheap interest for infrastructure in medium and large cities, thus completing a cycle in supporting the demands placed by the municipalities”, said Rodrigo Garcia.

The Develop Municipalities Program will have a prior assessment by the Regional Development Secretariat, which will receive the demands presented by the city halls. Desenvolvimento SP will carry out the credit analysis and receipt of documentation. Once approved, the resource will be transferred to the intended work or acquisition.

“Boosting municipal development is part of the State Government’s DNA. This Program includes several initiatives of municipal interest, which may adhere to a financing with reduced interest and a grace period and long payment terms. In addition to accelerating the economy, it generates employment and income”, explained Secretary Marco Vinholi.

Accession

The credit line is available as of this Monday (30). All cities with populations from 50 thousand inhabitants will be able to join the program and apply for financing. City halls must submit their projects for analysis on the website www.desenvolvesp.com.br by September 20th.

Credit line

The Linha Desenvolvimentos Municipalities (LDM) finances projects for paving, resurfacing and public lighting. The conditions are:

Line: LDM

Rate: Selic + Interest of 3% pa*

Term: 96 months

Grace period: 24 months

*Equalization of 3% interest per year by the State Government

Credit for new fleets and sanitation

Desenvolvimento SP also provides two other lines with subsidized interest to municipalities, for financing sewage collection and treatment structures and for the purchase of vehicles and tractors, all with interest equalized by the State Government.

Through the Frota Nova Line (LFN), it is possible to finance the acquisition of new machinery, equipment and vehicles.

Line: LFN

Rate: zero interest* + IPCA

Term: 72 months

Grace period: 6 months

Claims of up to R$ 500 thousand per municipality

* Interest equalization of 9.5% per year by the State Government

The Clean Water Line (LAL) finances improvements in sewage collection and treatment.

Line: LAL

Rate: zero interest

Term: 120 months

Grace period: 24 months

Claims of up to R$ 5 million per municipality.

* Interest equalization and monetary correction of 3% + SELIC

Infrastructure investments

To support the municipalities, the Government of SP has promoted innovative initiatives in public management, such as the recent and unprecedented program Nossa Rua, by the Secretariat for Regional Development. The folder shares with the municipalities the investments for interventions in asphalt paving in urban dirt roads. Under the proposal, each beneficiary city invests an amount equivalent to the state transfer. The Government of São Paulo is going to invest R$ 200 million in agreements to be signed with all 645 municipalities in São Paulo, reaching R$ 400 million in investments.

In addition, SDR has systematically expanded payments for urban infrastructure agreements entered into with municipalities. The amount transferred in the first half of 2021 is higher than that invested in the same period in the two previous years. In the first half of 2019, the SDR transferred R$121.8 million; in 2020, it was BRL 138.7 million and, in 2021, transfers to municipalities reached BRL 189.5 million, a record in the administration of Governor João Doria and in the last 10 years, in agreements of this nature.