Specialist gives tips to avoid scammers on the PIX; check out – Economy

Specialist gives users tips to avoid scammers’ actions (photo: Agência Brasil/Reprodução) Last Friday (8/27), Branco Central announced some changes in the PIX. Until now, the instant payment method had been suffering a high in the number of scams against users, such as lightning kidnappings and account theft.

The changes implemented by the BC provide for a reduction in crimes against users. however, the attention and care to avoid the actions of scammers did not become less important. For this, professor Leandro Silva, coordinator of the distance learning management courses at the Newton Paiva University Center, gives users tips.

For him, reducing the risk of being a victim of one of these scams depends, in large part, on awareness. “Today, people practically take their banks on their smartphones. Therefore, we need to be more attentive, prevent and suspect any information that is requested or sent”, he recommends.

Since it was inaugurated in Brazil, in November 2020, PIX has conquered more and more users. According to a survey by the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban), the average monthly growth in the number of platform supporters is 18%.

However, the popularity of the transfer system also brings with it some problems, especially those involving account security and user vulnerability.

Despite the relatively recent inauguration, there is already a series of coups via PIX. The most common are the contact of fake employees of banks and financial institutions, the invention of the kidnapping of relatives or friends and the cloning of the WhatsApp account for transfer requests to contacts.

See how to avoid the scams

Leandro’s main tip is that citizens are informed about the procedures of financial institutions to identify coup attempts more easily.

He pays attention to the requests for personal information, which are common in attempted coups. “Since the bank already has all the customer’s data, there is no need to contact them later and request confirmation, much less via WhatsApp or a text message”, he says.

Distrust, for the teacher, can be an ally. “Always be wary of requests for personal information or links sent by messaging apps,” he emphasizes.

Another recurrent form of criminal actions is the attempt to deceive the PIX user through fake news. In recent months, the scammers have circulated the information that there was a failure in the system and, thus, the victim would be allowed to receive back twice the amounts transferred to a certain key: that of the scammer.

However, this information is false. There are no records of any system failures so far. If the user has any suspicions or doubts about this, the best way is to seek official information.

Leandro reiterates the importance of taking care of the telephone device, which, with the advance of technology, has become a “mini bank agency”.

“Using a good antivirus, enabling two-step scanning for key applications and maintaining an access protection system are some simple measures, but they can make a big difference,” he concludes.

*Internship under supervision