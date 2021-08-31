Spider-Man 3 leaked image brings re-creation of famous meme

Spider-Man 3 is one of the most epic films in Marvel history. Even before we saw the trailer, a lot of reliable information was already preparing us for the arrival of the Aranhaverse. So much for Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and all the villains from the previous movies.

And also before the trailer, started a series of leaks of footage and videos from the film. And now, we have another leak!

This time, the new leaked photo confirms an old rumor that the film would recreate the famous 3 Spider-Men meme by pointing at each other.

Yes, this scene will actually happen in the movie! And here, we can see Tom Holland’s part pointing to his versions of the multiverse. Check out:

As the logo reveals, this photo was leaked by the same source that released the Tobey and Andrew images. Let more leaks come!

So keep an eye on the Marvel legacy for more information.

Spider-Man 3 Duration May Have Been Revealed

Last Monday we had the long-awaited start of the release of Spider-Man 3, which was subtitled “no return home” in Brazil and hits theaters on December 16th.

And the promotion campaign began with the long-awaited first trailer for the film, a trailer that has already arrived breaking records for Spider-Man 3, after all, the preview surpassed the views of the first trailer of Avengers: Ultimateo (read).

And so much success was deserved, after all the trailer managed to excite fans without having to deliver so many of the surprises that Spider-Man 3 reservation for the public, as the return of Tobey Maguire and also Andrew Garfield.

Instead, the trailer chose to focus on the participation of Doctor Strange and confirm that the plot of Spider-Man 3 will actually deal with the multiverse, something we can see at the end of the preview, when Doctor Octopus reappears again played by Alfred Molina.

In addition to Doctor Octopus, the film will also feature many other villains, such as Duende Verde and Electro, and in addition to Doctor Strange, Spider-Man 3 it will also feature a participation in Daredevil, once again played by Charlie Cox.

And with so many elements, there is already a great curiosity among fans about the duration of the film, if Spider-Man 3 can be up to 3 hours long, as was the case with Avengers: Endgame. Well, according to CineWorld, it won’t be that much.

One of the longest Marvel movies?

The UK cinema network has published on its website that Spider-Man 3 will be 150 minutes long, that is, 2:30 am. With just over 3 months left for the movie’s premiere, this may not yet be the final length, but there may not be such a significant difference either.

What did you think? Keep following the Marvel legacy not to miss anything new!

Spider-Man: No Return Home is the official title of the sequel to Spider-Man: Away from Home. The third solo film starring Tom Holland. The film is part of the MCU Multiverse Trilogy, started by WandaVision and followed by Doctor Strange 2!

In addition to Holland, the EPIC cast of Spider-Man 3 count with Benedict Cumberbatch, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon. Yes, veterans are back! Including Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and the villains: Willem Dafoe (Green elf), Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus) and Jamie Foxx (Electro)!

Can you believe?! THE ARANHAVERSO IS REAL and the film is currently scheduled to hit theaters on the day 17 of DECEMBER 2021.

