Sport helped a Rio doctor fight against multiple sclerosis

A diagnosis received 15 years ago changed Christiane Prado’s life. Since then, the 42-year-old carioca has been fighting a battle against multiple sclerosis, an autoimmune disease that affects the nervous system. And it was in sports that she found a way to minimize the effects. In the following years, he became a triathlete. Today, he dedicates part of his time to paracycling.

This August 30th, National Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Day is celebrated. Chris Prado’s story is an example of how knowledge, in addition to the sport itself, is essential to reduce the effects of the disease.

She even does this, through sports medicine and the Multiple Sclerosis In Motion group. She is also a representative of the NGO Amigos Múltiplos pela Sclerose in Rio de Janeiro.

Exercise began to help Chris two years after his diagnosis. She left her sedentary lifestyle behind, as she points out, and enlisted in the military.

“I didn’t do anything until I was 26. I had some relapses, but most didn’t get in the way, I wasn’t so worried. I was an anesthesiologist before sports medicine. [A doença] started to get in the way. I lost sight in one eye, then the other, then touch, dexterity. Then, yes, it hit me,” said Chris in an interview with Pedala.

In military service, Chris had his test by fire. According to her, at first, she needed help even to put on her uniform. “I gradually got better from everything I had,” he said.

Doctor Chris Prado has been living with multiple sclerosis since 2006 Image: Personal collection

The training took place in Rio de Janeiro, under a blazing sun, for 45 days. Chris, who was running 200 meters with difficulty, started to run almost 2 kilometers. “I knew about the risks, but it was already bad. I started to have a feeling of being more alive, happy, proactive and I chose to continue”, he stressed.

The doctor started to participate in 5 km races, until she started a group training. Infected, she migrated to the 30 kilometers. The jump to triathlon came after a hip injury. In order not to lose physical condition, Chris started pedaling too. Then he learned to swim to complete the tests.

Chris stopped doing triathlon in 2017 amid worsening symptoms. Even in a situation where she can’t run, the doctor started paracycling, including in the championship dispute. “The sport saved me. The outbreak that made me stop doing triathlon was delayed because of the sport. It started with exercises, gave support, helped me to seek guidance,” he said.

In addition to paracycling and exercise medicine, Chris still does lives [aqui o perfil dela no Instagram] helping people who seek refuge in sport. “The exercise medicine treats the patient through sport. It is preventive, recreational. People who have the knowledge can show the way,” he said.