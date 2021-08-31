Sporting decides to veto Matheus Nunes from the qualifiers; Portugal with an eye – 29/08/2021

Sporting de Portugal decided not to release midfielder Matheus Nunes to play for the Brazilian team in the three rounds of Qatar World Cup qualifiers in September. The Portuguese use the same arguments that made the English League teams unite to veto the summoning of a number of names, including nine who would go to Brazil.

In the case of Matheus Nunes, as he had published the UOL Sport, the decision depends on the fact that the player has not yet completed his vaccination schedule. Therefore, he could have to be in quarantine for two weeks once he returned to Portugal and this would make him embezzled in important commitments for Sporting, including the European Champions League.

Earlier this evening (29), the CBF confirmed the case via note: “The CBF informs that it received a statement from Sporting last night (28) denying the release of the player Matheus Nunes due to the health requirement of compliance of quarantine on his return to Portugal. Matheus Nunes still does not have complete vaccination, which prevents him from being included in the Portuguese government’s exception regime.”

The 23-year-old was called up by Tite on Friday (27) along with eight other names as replacements for those on the original roster and playing in England. In addition to Matheus Nunes, Santos, Everson, Miranda, Gérson, Edenilson, Malcom, Vini Jr and Hulk were called up. The training starts tomorrow (30). Sporting claims that the summons took place after the deadline to base its veto.

Born in Brazil and raised since the age of 14 in Portugal, Matheus Nunes plays for Sporting and has been coveted in recent months by leaders of the European country to become naturalized. His good phase earned praise in the last week of the Portuguese national team coach, Fernando Santos: “We’ve seen him last year and he’s ready to be called up. I’ll never ask to naturalize a player to join the national team, but I’ll never discriminate against someone who, for option, has been able to represent Portugal.” That too weighs.

Tite may have to make a new summons after veto Matheus Nunes Image: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

The CBF opened contacts with him and his staff to avoid losing a dual citizenship player with good technical potential to another strong team. The great current example is Jorginho, who was born in Brazil and defends Italy, the country where he was raised. In the case of Andreas Pereira, Brazil prevented him from defending the Belgium team with a call-up in September 2018 and the player’s own wish.

After yesterday’s call (27), representatives of the Portuguese team as the coach himself, as he heard the UOL, resumed conversations with Matheus Nunes to say that his call is close and maintenance among those called may be easier than in Brazil. The speech pleased the player, who can opt for the Europeans at a future time.

Matheus Nunes was called up for the selection because of the nationality situation, but also for technical reasons. He caught the eye of Tite and his helpers for the variety of gameplay options it offers. He has already played in Sporting’s midfield both on the right and on the left — he is usually cast as a kind of second man, a role that has Fred as a starter in the selection and in which a good ability to go forward is the supreme foundation. I would dispute position with Bruno Guimarães.

Brazil faces Chile, Argentina and Peru in the next days 2, 5 and 9.