Star+ arrives in Brazil with the best of live sports from ESPN and more series, movies and animations; see options and subscribe

O Star+ (read Star Plus), The Walt Disney Company’s new adult sports and general entertainment streaming service, is already available in Brazil and the rest of Latin America. And with the widest range of content, including fiction and non-fiction productions created entirely on the continent, live sports from ESPN, new international original productions, complete catalog of 20th Television comedy animations, and exclusive movie premieres. It’s the Star+ can be signed together with the Disney+ through the option Combo+, a commercial proposal that offers both services at a single price (learn more below).

“Starting today, Latin American audiences have access to an entertainment experience never seen before in the region. O Star+ demonstrates our commitment to offering relevant and varied proposals, offering our audiences access to fully personalized content, according to their tastes,” said President of The Walt Disney Company for Latin America, Diego Lerner.

“The new service also stands out for the great diversity of combined proposals that until now had never been presented together, in the same streaming platform”, he continued.

“In addition, as of today, the Combo+, an unrivaled commercial offering that includes all Star+ and Disney+ content at a single, attractive price, which gives access to the highest quantity and quality of streaming content that exists in the Latin American market”, concluded Lerner.

Subscribers of Star+ can enjoy new original content created in Latin America alongside the region’s top talent, both in front of and behind the camera. The new stories, which will be released gradually, address themes related to Latin American popular culture, in fiction and non-fiction formats and through the most diverse genres.

Drama, with titles such as Santa Evita, Não Foi Minha Culpa and the new season of Impures; comedy, with series such as El Galán, La TV Cambió, Él no and Los Protectores; dramatic comedy, with productions such as Alternative Therapy and El Encargado; thriller, with titles such as Insânia and Stellar Time; biographies, with series such as Ringo and Pancho Villa. El Centauro del Norte; and docu-reality, through productions such as the new season of the renowned documentary series Bios: Vidas que Marcaran a Sua.

ESPN on streaming. AND LIVE

O Star+ establishes a unique moment for sports content in Latin America with the arrival of ESPN to the world of streaming. Your entry will come with an extensive catalog of live events from major football competitions around the world, such as the Libertadores Conmebol, O French Championship, with its constellation of stars led by Neymar and Messi, the trendy Premier League, from England, and Laliga and the King’s Cup, from Spain.

It also has Europa League and Conference League (continental club disputes) and Championships Italian, Portuguese, Dutch, Argentine and the MLS, major football league in the United States. To close on football, there’s the Northeast Cup.

The sports offer also includes tennis with Australian Open, US Open, ATPs and WTAs; the american football of NFL; the basketball of NBA; O Bellator’s MMA; O surfing of WSL; the motor sport of MotoGP; golf with the PGA Tour, The Masters, The Open, PGA Championship and Ryder Cup; extreme sports with X Games; MLB baseball and NHL ice hockey.

In turn, arrive at the Star+ local versions of classics from ESPN like the SportsCenter, in addition to the channel’s original productions created in Brazil, such as the Pass Line, O ESPN Review, O turn ball it’s the ESPN League.

ESPN on Star+: Conmebol Libertadores, LaLiga, NFL, NBA and more ESPN art

This Is Us, Walking Dead and more

In addition, the platform features new international original productions exclusive to Star+, featuring stellar casts and renowned figures behind the scenes. Some of the long-awaited titles on the service are the comedy and mystery series Only Murders in the Building, starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez; Love, Victor; Big Sky and A Teacher.

Also available are the original series of worldwide success, such as all seasons of This Is Us and The Walking Dead, including the final season that opens on Tuesday (31) with a double episode. Further on, the biographical drama Pam & Tommy, with Lily James and Sebastian Stan, and Y: The Last Man, the new FX drama series based on the graphic novel by Brian K. Vaughn and Pia Guerra, will hit the platform.

Cinema, The Simpsons…

Movie fans can see blockbusters of all genres as Deadpool and Bohemian Rhapsody, while also being able to access movie releases that will debut exclusively on streaming via Star+, such as Vacation Friends.

Finally, in terms of comedy animations, the catalog includes all 20th Television productions, among which is the iconic and multi-award winning series The Simpsons, which this Tuesday (31) debuts its 32nd full season and, for the first time, offers all seasons in one place.

In addition, titles such as Family Guy, Futurama, Bob’s Burgers and, at the end of September, the debut of Solar Opposites, a new Star Original Productions series from the creators of Rick and Morty, are also available.

Subscription Options, Offer and Pricing

O Star+ is available in a monthly signature at the price of BRL 32.90 or in a annual subscription at the price of BRL 329.00 (R$ 65.80 discount if compared to the monthly payment). There is also the option Combo+, permanent offer that allows joint access to Star+ and Disney+, platforms independent of each other, at a single price of BRL 45.90 per month, which represents a savings of 25% compared to the sum of the current subscription price of the two services separately. Pricing and currency may vary if services are purchased through a third-party platform in the region.

Those who already have an annual Disney+ subscription will be able to contract the monthly subscription of the Combo+ through the website www.starplus.com. If you choose this commercial offer, the amount representing one month of Disney+ membership will be deducted from the Combo+ bill for the membership period already paid. There may be variations if the contract is made through third parties.

Subscribers can watch the Star+ on a wide range of compatible Internet-connected mobile and TV devices, enjoying high-quality content on up to 4 devices simultaneously, limited downloads on up to 10 devices, personalized recommendations and the ability to configure up to 7 different profiles, including option of parental control.