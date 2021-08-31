Star+: new Disney streaming debuts today (31) in Brazil; know everything!

This is not a sponsored story. However, TecMundo may receive a commission from stores if you make a purchase.

Star+, Disney’s new streaming service aimed at adults, is finally available in Brazil. Debuting today (31) across Latin America, Star+ offers ESPN content such as live Major League events and sports programs; Star series, cartoons, films, documentaries and original productions, regional and international, including exclusive content.

They are content more aimed at the adult audience, which are not found in the brand’s neighboring streaming, Disney+. In this sense, the service aims to further expand Disney’s audience and complement the company’s already extensive catalogue.

Deadpool’s anti-hero films are examples of productions available only on Star+ (Disney/Star+/Publishing)

“With Star+, we reinforce our commitment, maintained for more than 20 years, to develop, produce and offer original local content that represents the preferences of consumers across the region, producing original content with local producers and talents to tell stories that connect with the Latino audience. This will be done through different genres that will allow us to address original fiction stories, relevant social and historical themes and of general interest”, said Diego Lerner, President of The Walt Disney Company Latin America, of the launch of Star+.

What’s in the Star+ Brasil catalogue?

Among the titles to watch on Star+ are:

All seasons, including the debuts, of the audience’s favorite series, like This is Us, The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, Mayans MC, Pose, Outlander, Genius (from National Geographic), Snowfall, 9-1-1, SWAT, The Resident, among others. Star+ will also have epoch-making titles, such as Grey’s Anatomy, 24 Hours, Homeland, Modern Family, Lost, How I Met Your Mother, The X Files and prison break. In addition, Star+ will offer original Star productions recognized internationally and starring renowned casts such as Big Sky, Love Victor, Dollface, A Teacher, Rebel, Helstrom, Y: The Last Man, Black Narcissus and Hip Hop Uncovered. The series offer will include titles of the most varied genres and will have news weekly.

All seasons of This Is Us will be available on Star+ (NBC/Star+/Disclosure)

Cartoons, like all seasons of the Simpsons and other content loved by the public, like all seasons of Family Guy, American Dad!, Futurama, Bob’s Burgers, Duncanville and Star’s new original series: Solar Opposites.

All seasons of The Simpsons will be available on Star+ (Disney/Star+/Disclosure)

Films ranging from classics that conquer all generations to box office hits and recent releases that premiered streaming on Star+. They are box office hits, like Deadpool and Deadpool 2, Logan, Bohemian Rhapsody and The devil Wears Prada; movie franchises like Alien, Hard to Kill, Planet of the Apes and Relentless Search.

Original Star productions, developed entirely in Latin America. They will be series of different genres that will bring historical, cultural and social reports specific to the region and relevant to the local audience. Among other titles, dramas such as Santa Evita, No fue mi culpa and the third season of unclean; comedies, like El Galán and The Protectors; biographical films, such as the stories of Pancho Villa and Silvio Santos; dramatic comedies, like alternative therapy and The In Charge; documentary realities, like BIOS. Lives that marked yours (unpublished episodes); and the thriller insanity.

To top it off, the streaming also features sports content via ESPN, which will feature live events. ESPN’s national and international sports content includes an extensive range of leagues and championships, with live events from CONMEBOL Libertadores, Premier League, LaLiga, NHL, MLB, as well as rugby, tennis, golf, cycling, boxing and MMA matches (such as Bellator), among other sports. At the same time, Star+ will offer well-known programs in Latin America such as SportsCenter and ESPN KNOCKOUT, as well as original series and documentaries from ESPN.

What is the price of Star+ in Brazil?

Check out the 3 prices and subscription plans available for Star+ below:

Disney+ and Star+ Combo: the two streaming services in the same package are costing R$45.90/month.

Star+ Monthly: The Star+ monthly plan costs R$32.90.

Star+ Annual: The Star+ annual plan costs R$ 329.90 in cash.

All subscriptions will offer the ability to watch on up to 4 screens at the same time, 4K UHD and HDR titles, downloads on up to 10 devices and parental controls to restrict content.

Streaming can be accessed from TV (Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, LG TVs), computers (MacOs, Chrome OS and Windows), mobile phones, tablets and video games (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X /S).