State of São Paulo records Covid’s first death caused by the delta variant

The State of São Paulo recorded the first death from covid-19 caused by the Delta variant, first identified in India. The death, released on Monday (30), occurred in Piracicaba, in the interior of the state, and refers to a 74-year-old woman with comorbidity and already vaccinated with two doses of the immunizing agent from Coronavac.

At a press conference this Tuesday (31), the state governor, João Doria (PSB), was asked about the matter, but refused to comment. According to Doria, the topic will be addressed in the interview on the fight against coronavirus scheduled for Wednesday (1st).

On August 18, at a press conference at Palácio dos Bandeirantes, the governor announced the end of the restriction measures against covid-19 in the state, attributing the fact to the vaccination campaign. According to information released this Monday, 30, by the government of São Paulo, since the beginning of the pandemic, São Paulo registered 4,255,324 cases and 145,558 deaths from the disease.

