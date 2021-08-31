STJD authorizes Cruzeiro to receive public in games away from Belo Horizonte

O cruise obtained, this Monday, authorization from the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) to play with the presence of their fans outside Belo Horizonte. The decision is made by the president of the body, Otávio Noronha.

Noronha had already granted an injunction that allowed the club to receive the public in the duel against Confiança, for the 20th round of Serie B, at Mineirão (win 1-0, goal scored by Marcelo Moreno). Now, the STJD has extended the release to matches in other cities.

