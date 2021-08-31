STJD authorizes Cruzeiro to receive public in games away from Belo Horizonte

O cruise obtained, this Monday, authorization from the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) to play with the presence of their fans outside Belo Horizonte. The decision is made by the president of the body, Otávio Noronha.

Disclosure There is no description for this image or gallery. Noronha had already granted an injunction that allowed the club to receive the public in the duel against Confiança, for the 20th round of Serie B, at Mineirão (win 1-0, goal scored by Marcelo Moreno). Now, the STJD has extended the release to matches in other cities.

With the permission in hand, Cruzeiro should soon make official its intention to play at Arena do Jacaré, in Sete Lagoas, 70 kilometers from Belo Horizonte. The stadium’s lawn has already been revitalized by the club since last Wednesday.

On Friday, the city of Sete Lagoas announced the expansion of the capacity allowed at the Arena do Jacaré. In this way, up to 3,900 people from Cruzeiro (30% of 13 thousand) will be able to accompany their team in the games for the second division.

Mineirão cannot have an audience due to a decision by the Belo Horizonte City Hall, which backed down after the failures in the duels between Atlético and River Plate, for Copa Libertadores, and Cruzeiro x Confiança, for Série B.

On both occasions, the actors involved in the events were unable to respect the sanitary protocols against COVID-19. The City Hall, however, does not rule out releasing the presence of fans again soon, but with new security measures. Cruzeiro’s next match at home is against Ponte Preta, on September 11 (Saturday), at 11 am, for the 23rd round. Before that, the team will visit Goiás, at 9:30 pm on Tuesday, 7/9, at Serrinha Stadium, in Goiânia-GO. Fox is 14th in Serie B, with 25 points.

Excerpt from the order of Otávio Noronha, president of the STJD

“In fact, it is public and notorious, thus dispensing even the demonstration by any means of proof, that in addition to Belo Horizonte, in other locations across the country, it is already authorized, through acts issued by the competent authorities , the gradual release and the return of the public to football stadiums, subject to certain maximum occupancy limits as a percentage calculated on the installed capacity of the sports square, and provided that the rules established in the return plans prepared by the respective Health Departments and Authorities are observed. Sanitary.

Therefore, and in light of what was even granted in favor of other Associations, I GRANT the vindicated application, to extend the effects of the injunction previously granted, in order to release the public’s return to the Stadiums in the games under the command of CRUZEIRO, carried out in sports venues located within any municipality that allows it, and provided that the maximum presence established by the City Council is observed and all requirements of the Health Department and local Sanitary Authorities are met, as long as the release of the competent authorities in this regard lasts.”

