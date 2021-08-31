Super Seven draws will be held at a new time; see the change

From this Monday, August 30th, the Caixa Lotteries will hold the draws for the super seven in new time: from 20h. The modality continues with three weekly contests, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, which are broadcast live on Caixa’s social networks.

The dozens were drawn at 15:00 and people who wanted to participate had to place their bets until 14:00. Thus, with the change, it is possible to register the game until 7:00 pm at lottery houses, in the Loterias Caixa app or on the website (www.loteriasonline.caixa.gov.br).

For the other Super Sete draws, it will also be possible to place a bet up to one hour before the event takes place.

Result of Super Seven Contest 137 in real time; prize is BRL 500 thousand

How does Super Seven work?

In Super Seven the wheel contains seven columns with 10 numbers (from 0 to 9) in each one, and the player must choose at least one number per column. You can make multiple bets, choosing up to 21 numbers per bet, with a maximum of three numbers per column.

Players can select numbers manually, let the system choose numbers (Surprise) and/or continue with their game for 3, 6, 9 or 12 consecutive contests (Stubborn) of the Super Seven.

There are seven columns with 10 numbers each, to compete, at least one number must be marked in each of the columns (between 0 and 9), whoever hits three of the seven columns wins. The value of the bet ranges from R$2.50 to R$5,467.50, depending on the number of tens selected in each column.

Probability

The probability of a person hitting the Super Seven result is one in 10 million with the single bet. But if the game has 21 tens, three per column, that chance increases to one in 4,500.