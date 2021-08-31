Supporter of Bolsonaro, RedeTV! faces employee strike; See the reason

RedeTV broadcasters! This Monday (30), at an assembly held at Sertesp (Union of workers in Radio and Television Companies in the State of São Paulo), approved a strike at the station from 12:00 am this Tuesday (31).

Why this strike on RedeTV?

Professionals complain about the lack of real salary increase and the low salaries paid by the company. This information was confirmed by Sertesp to Noticias da TV. The SJSP (Professional Journalists Union of São Paulo) also supports the strike and has already started to guide its affiliates who work at RedeTV! so that they don’t do double duty.

The report found that the station tried to prevent the strike with a salary proposal. RedeTV! offered a 3.8% salary increase for all categories. However, the proposal was rejected, because professionals claim that the wage gap is 18.72% – the last agreement approved was for the triennium between 2016/2018. Broadcasters understand that money is not lacking in the channel. “In addition to the prize draws that help maintain RedeTV!’s revenue, the station signed million-dollar contracts with Caixa Econômica Federal, Banco do Brasil, Petrobras, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Education, São Paulo state government and other important public institutions”, said the Union in a statement that announced the assembly.

“RedeTV! it also received millionaire investments from Bradesco, Itaú, Facebook, Ultrafarma, Vivo, Casas Bahia, Sky Pré-Pago, Bigtrail and Cartão de Todos. There are also merchandisings and timetables sold to neo-Pentecostal churches”, said the Union.

With information from Gabriel Vaquer on RedeTV.