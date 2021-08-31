Sylvinho highlights Luan’s dedication and asks for respect

In an interview today (30) with the program well friends, from SporTV, Corinthians coach Sylvinho praised Luan and pointed out that the player can benefit from the arrival of new reinforcements at the club.

“Luan is a high level athlete, he has to be respected throughout his history, the club bets on him, he is an athlete who trains with dedication. We are in a moment of construction, our points are hard, the championship is difficult, of the enormous balance level, there are three teams that have a bigger margin of points, but down there it’s fight, fight, sweat, performance, the championship is very balanced”, he said.

“Luan has been fighting, he started as a starter at 9, Jô was out. Then Luan had an injury and Jô continued, he fell very well on the team. Luan is an athlete who completes all this, I believe the presence of players from high quality – when these players are doing well – in the great moment that this team may have, obviously Luan is included in this process. He is an association athlete, he likes to play alongside these athletes”, concluded Sylvinho.

Luan played 24 games in the 2021 season, with four goals scored and two assists. At the Brazilian Nationals, there are nine matches, without any participation in a goal.

Just today, Corinthians announced the return of Willian after 14 years in European football. In recent weeks, the team has also signed midfielders Giuliano and Renato Augusto, and striker Roger Guedes.