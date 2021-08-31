Taliban says they want diplomatic ties with US | World

After the United States ended the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the country wanted to maintain good relations with the Americans, according to international news agencies.

The Taliban took de facto control of Afghanistan, and shortly after the last US plane took off, the group held an interview at Kabul airport, a scene of tension in recent weeks.

Initially, Zabihullah Mujahid congratulated the Afghans. “Congratulations to Afghanistan. This victory belongs to all of us,” the spokesman said.

Afterwards, he stated that Afghanistan wants to maintain diplomatic relations with the US. “We want to have good relations with the United States and with the world. We welcome good diplomatic relations with everyone,” he said.

But the spokesman also left a warning for future invaders. “The US defeat is a great lesson for other invaders and for our future generations,” said Mujahid.