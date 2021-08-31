Tatá Werneck laments after production company erases material

Tatá Werneck lamented the fact that the producer of “Lady Night” (Multishow) had deleted the raw material from the program. The presenter stated that she always warned that she would like to use the recordings.

“I’ve always wanted to put on the air the raw material from the specialists because we edit with a lot of attachment. The raw is much better than the edited one, but we have little time on the air. I asked the producer for this material because I always warned that I wanted to use it one day . And the producer erased everything,” wrote Tatá on his Twitter.

“I’m pretty upset. Years and years of material that I always told me I wanted to use. Hours of improvisation… Everything was thrown away”, lamented the actress, who made it clear that the situation was not caused by Rede Globo.

Lady night is made for a producer. It wasn’t the globe who erased it, ok? — Tata werneck (@Tatawerneck) August 31, 2021

To give you an idea, there was a kiss by Caetano on Rafa, which was not aired. So much I wanted to do with that material. And I always did. Excuse. It may seem like bullshit. But it’s impromptu hours there. Of encounters. Discarded by the producer.