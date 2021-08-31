Terror in Araçatuba: Federal Police takes over investigation of bank attacks and deaths | São José do Rio Preto and Araçatuba

The PF is going to investigate the case because two banks, Banco do Brasil and Caixa Econômica Federal, are institutions linked to the federal government.

Federal police officers from Marília, Presidente Prudente and Sorocaba will participate in the task force to identify and arrest the gang that terrorized Araçatuba this Monday (30).

The PF has already started to work, with the support of the Military and Civil Police, and continues to hear witnesses.

The Mato Grosso do Sul police reinforced the policing to identify possible criminals fleeing to the state, despite the SP police report that there is no evidence of flight to other states.

At least 20 criminals participated in the criminal action in the interior of São Paulo. They arrived in the central region of Araçatuba around midnight on Monday (30).

The gang netted residents and used them as a “human shield” over the cars. A man forced to hold on to the hood of a car reported a moment of panic.

Vehicles were burned in various parts of the city and region to prevent the arrival of the police. Drones were also used by the gang to monitor the actions of the Military Police.

The group spread explosives throughout the city. Police identified 20 locations with the artifacts and Gate officers were called in to scan the explosives scattered throughout the city. As of this morning, 16 artifacts had been disarmed.

The central region remains closed. The city maintained the suspension of classes for this Tuesday and changed the route of buses to prevent the movement of people in the center.

Two bank branches were robbed. In one of them, which functions as a regional treasury, criminals had access to the underground vault. In the other, the gang attacked the ATMs. The third agency was just damaged. The amount taken was not disclosed.

After attacking bank branches and exchanging shots with the Military Police, the criminals fled towards the Engenheiro Taveira neighborhood, where they also stole vehicles from residents.

During the action, two residents and one of the gang members were shot dead. One of the victims is personal trainer Márcio Victor, who is the son of a Civil Police investigator.

The other is merchant Renato Bortolucci, who owns a gas station in the city. Police believe Renato was filming the action of criminals when he was killed. He leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

According to the Military Police, the criminal killed during an exchange of fire was identified as Jorge Carlos de Melo. He was 39 years old and carried his identity card in his underwear. His body was taken to the Legal Medical Institute (IML) in Araçatuba.

Five men were also injured during the mega-robbery. All were taken to Santa Casa de Araçatuba, including the young man who had his feet amputated after approaching the explosive.

Of the five patients, two are under police escort. That is, they are considered suspected of participating in the action.

Cars used by criminals during mega-robbery are found abandoned in the woods

Civil, military and federal police searched the criminals throughout Monday afternoon. In a forest located between the municipalities of Bilac and Gabriel Monteiro (SP), seven cars used by the gang were found.

According to the Military Police, a vehicle with passenger glass adapted for shots to be fired was found.

“The vehicle is large. Possibly they left a .50 caliber, which is a weapon of war, attached to a tripod. The hole serves to put the gun barrel to the outside. The bad guys can shoot the inside one. They are protected because the vehicle is armored. We found .50, .762, and .556 ammunition,” said Captain Alexandre Tropaldi.

An abandoned bus with gasoline drums was also found near the Glicério (SP) tollbooth. The suspicion is that the fuel was used by criminals to set fire to vehicles on the Marechal Rondon Highway.

