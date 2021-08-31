The 10 most pirated movies of the week (08/30/2021)

Today is the day to keep track of which films are making the most success on the internet: every week, we bring you the list of the most searched and downloaded cinematographic works on the world wide web. This time we have the output from the list of Cruella and Explosive Double 2 – And the First Lady of Crime, which had been featured throughout the month among the most downloaded.

Gaining space in the list of the most pirated movies, we have the new ones The Protected and Respect. Who returns to figure among the most searched on the internet is Fast and Furious 9, which is still in theaters here in Brazil.

It is worth remembering that TecMundo does not condone, much less support piracy. This is an informational article only, to let you know which movies are being searched the most on the internet. We recommend that you look for, legally, how to watch them, whether in theaters or streaming services.

As a source, we use the website TorrentFreak, which provides several graphs regarding worldwide piracy. Among them, the site ranks the most pirated movies of the week. It is this list that you follow, with all the trailers, below.

Check out this week’s most pirated movies (08/30/2021):

10. Black Widow (2021)

Almost saying goodbye to the list, one place down from last week, is the Black Widow by Scarlett Johansson. The Marvel film, released both in theaters and on Disney+, tells the origins of the heroine Black Widow: Natasha Romanova is handed over to the KGB as a child, with the goal of becoming a trained spy from childhood. However, when the Soviet Union comes to an end, it starts to be hunted down to become the heroine we know.

9. Fast and Furious 9 (2021)

The latest movie in the franchise, Fast and Furious 9, returns to the most wanted list this week. In the storyline, Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and Letty live a quiet life with their son, but are threatened by Dom’s past: his missing brother Jakob returns – and is working alongside Cipher. Now Dom needs to rally the team again to face them.

8. Stillwater (2021)

The film stillwater was a big hit on its Cannes debut. In it, Matt Damon plays Bill Baker, a conservative father who works on an oil rig. Baker travels to Marseille, France, to visit his daughter Allison (Abigail Breslin), who is in prison for a murder she didn’t commit. He will then try to prove his daughter’s innocence. The story is inspired by the real case of Amanda Knox, an exchange student who was imprisoned in Italy after being accused of the death of her roommate.

7. The Protected (2021)

Joining the list this week, The Protected is an American action thriller directed by Martin Campbell, written by Richard Wenk and starring Michael Keaton, Maggie Q and Samuel L. Jackson. In the plot, Rembrandt and Anna are two assassins who share a mysterious past and cross the globe in search of the best contracts. When Anna’s mentor is killed, she and Rembrandt are forced to form an uneasy alliance to locate the killer.

6. Jungle Cruise (2021)

Falling from 4th to 6th position, it is Jungle Cruise, released in theaters and on Disney+. The film features Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, and Emily Blunt, in search of an ancient Amazon tree that has healing properties. The story is based on the attraction of the same name at the Disney Amusement Park.

5. Respect (2021)

Entering the list is the biography of the great soul queen Aretha Franklin. In the film, we follow the rise of the singer’s career – played by Jennifer Hudson – from her childhood, singing in the church choir, to her international stardom. Respect: The Story of Aretha Franklin is the incredible real journey of a music icon in search of his own voice.

4. Paths of Memory (2021)

In Paths of Memory, Nick (Hugh Jackman) is a detective able to get into people’s minds to unravel their pasts. One night, Nick accepts Mae (Rebecca Ferguson) as his new client and a simple lost-and-found case becomes his obsession.

3. The Green Knight (2021)

Dropping a position on the list, The green knight features Dev Patel as the protagonist of an epic fantasy. The film adapts the story of the 14th century novel Sir Gawain and the Green Knight. The story tells the unfolding of the duel between a knight of the Round Table and another knight who is, apparently, immortal.

2. The Suicide Squad (2021)

Still on the podium, but this time in second place on the list, is The Suicide Squad by James Gunn. The film repeats Margot Robbie as Harlequin, who this time is joined by former wrestling star and current action movie star John Cena. They are joined by Idris Elba, Viola Davis and Pete Davidson. The franchise’s updated film focuses on a new mission for the anti-hero group.

1. GI Joe Origins: Snake Eyes (2021)

Turning the eyes of the media and fans to the franchise GI Joe, the film tells the origins of snake eyes and continues on the list as the most pirated movie of the week for the second time in a row. In the story, Snake Eyes (Henry Golding) is a nomad who finds a home after saving the life of a clan heir. But while learning the secrets of being a ninja warrior, Snake Eyes will have his loyalty tested.

The cast also brings to the big screen Úrsula Corberó, who became known worldwide for her role as Tokyo in La Casa de Papel. In the feature, she plays Baroness.