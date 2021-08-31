The 5 most recommended stocks by brokers this week

The preferred shares (PNs) of Petrobras and the units (basket of shares) of Banco Inter lead analysts’ choices for this week. Assets appear in three of the seven recommended portfolios for the period, according to monitoring carried out by the UOL.

The survey also shows three other companies among the highlights, all with two investment indications. See below for the main choices of the week (from 8/30 to 9/3/9)*:

Inter Unit Bank (BIDI11): 3 recommendations

Petrobras PN (PETR4): 3 recommendations

Gerdau PN (GGBR4): 2 recommendations

SulAmérica Unit (SULA11): 2 recommendations

Voucher (VALE3): 2 recommendations

*Survey based on the portfolios recommended by the following institutions: Ativa Investimentos, Elite Investimentos, Guide Investimentos, Mirae Asset Corretora, MyCap Investimentos, Terra Investimentos and XP Investimentos.

Premieres define leadership of the week

The PN shares of Petrobras and the units of Banco Inter are among the news this week in the portfolios recommended by Elite Investimentos and by Ativa, respectively.

The papers still kept two other nominations received in the last survey and total three nominations each — tying for the lead.

Petrobras maintains council and advances in asset sales

In recent days, news related to the sale of Petrobras assets has caught the attention of investors. On Monday (30), the company released a statement stating that it maintains its intention to seek the full sale of its stake in Braskem and monitors the process of selling the stake held by Novonor.

Also on Monday, the approval of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) was issued for Petrobras to complete the sale of the Papa-Terra field to 3R Petroleum. The transaction reaches US$ 105.6 million, according to an announcement made in July this year.

On the 27th, the company announced the sale of its entire 93.7% shareholding in Breitener Energética, located in Amazonas, to Breitener Holding Participações SA, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ceiba Energy LP. The value of the deal was R$304 million.

Deliberations involving the command of the state-owned company were also on the radar at the end of last week, when shareholders reappointed seven members of the current board of directors —including the president, Eduardo Bacellar— and elected a representative of the minority shareholders (Marcelo Gasparino).

Inter bank buys fintech and lands in the US

Last Friday (27), Banco Inter announced the acquisition of the entire capital of fintech Usend (Pronto Money Transfer), located in California (USA).

According to the relevant fact of the institution, the company has been operating in the foreign exchange and financial services market for 16 years, offering, among others, digital solutions for sending money remittances between countries.

“With the acquisition of Usend, when implemented, Inter plans to start its financial activities in the United States, expanding its offer of financial and non-financial products both for American residents and for its Brazilian clients,” says the statement.

The value of the deal, however, was not revealed.

At the beginning of the month, Inter presented to the market a net profit of R$ 18.2 million relative to the second quarter, an increase of 579% compared to the same period in 2020.

The bank intends to complete by early 2022 the corporate and regulatory approvals for the reorganization announced in May, through which the group will be incorporated by a holding company to be listed on Nasdaq.

Gerdau, SulAmérica and Vale complete the highlights

The list of most recommended shares this week also includes the PNs of the Gerdau steel company, the units of the SulAmérica insurance company and the common shares (ONs) of the mining company Vale — all with two notes in the published portfolios.

Gerdau remained in the portfolios indicated by Mirae Asset Corretora and XP Investimentos — which also reiterated its commitment to SulAmérica. The latter also registered a debut this week on MyCap’s list.

In the case of Vale, after occupying the isolated leadership during the last four weeks, with three recommendations per period, the company is no longer part of those chosen by Elite Investimentos. The mining company remains, however, among the favorites of Guide Investimentos and Mirae.

Weekly portfolios have 13 changes

The institutions monitored by the UOL made a total of 13 changes to the recommended stock portfolios for this week, compared to the immediately preceding period.

The brokerage firm that most changed its portfolio was Ativa Investimentos, with three new shares chosen for the period.

Elite, Guide, MyCap and XP each promoted two company replacements. Mirae and Terra Investimentos carried out only one exchange in the selected assets for this week.

Changes and complete portfolios indicated

