the ball market in São Paulo

With just a few hours before the transfer window closes, the São Paulo ball market can move the arrival of two players for the sequence of the season. According to information from journalist André Plihal, from ESPN, Tricolor has an agreement for midfielder Gabriel Neves and striker Calleri.

The expectation is that the two are announced this Monday. Carlos Belmonte, São Paulo’s soccer director, did not speak specifically about names, but stated that two negotiations are close to being concluded.

“Happy because we’re getting closer to making two signings that are much desired by the fans”, he wrote on his Twitter.

Crespo’s successor?

According to information from journalist Jorge Nicola, the São Paulo board already articulates the team’s future after Crespo’s departure. Therefore, if the coach does not remain after the end of his/her relationship, until the end of 2022, the club projects that Alex, the under-20 coach, will be ready to take the position and take a step forward in his career as a coach.

No space sock

While some arrive, others can leave. This is the case, for example, of Shaylon, who practically lost space with coach Hernán Crespo. The midfielder, who received good opportunities in the first half of the games in the Copa do Brasil, Libertadores and Brasileirão, is now not even listed.

Volpi contested

On social networks it is possible to see many asking for the hiring of a new professional for the sector. It is not new that São Paulo is looking for an archer in the soccer market, but it faces serious financial problems that prevent it from moving forward in any negotiation.

Some say that Ivan, from Ponte Preta, is a name that appeals to the Tricolor’s dome.

