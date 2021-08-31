The biggest billionaires in each Brazilian state

Art / Forbes

The geographic division of the Brazilian super-rich follows the participation of the country’s states in the formation of the GDP (Gross Domestic Product). No accident, São Paulo – responsible for 31% of the national GDP – has 128 billionaires, the largest contingent among the 315 names listed in this year’s Forbes ranking, which takes into account the members’ place of birth – not their current residence.

Another 13 states are present on the list, with emphasis on Santa Catarina (40 billionaires), Rio de Janeiro (37 billionaires), Minas Gerais (29 billionaires), Rio Grande do Sul (19 billionaires) and Ceará (17 billionaires).

In the select group of the super-rich, many are those who left their states of birth or even the country. This is the case for Edward Saverin, born in São Paulo, but currently living in Singapore – he has a fortune estimated by Forbes at R$ 97.5 billion.

Another who lives abroad is Jorge Paulo Lemann, which occupies second place in the overall ranking and is considered the richest person in Rio de Janeiro. At 81 years of age, the businessman lives in Switzerland and has an estimated equity of R$ 96.5 billion.

The North region of the country is represented by only one billionaire: Samuel Cockroach, born in Pará and owner of the largest share of the conglomerate Drogarias Pacheco. He has a fortune estimated at R$ 8 billion by Forbes and is in 61st place in the ranking.

The list of Brazilian billionaires follows the criteria of the North American Forbes, with participation in companies listed on stock exchanges as the main source of information. The cut-off date for the calculation of equity was the closing of the first half of 2021, that is, June 30th.

The 89th edition of Forbes magazine is now available for download on the app with the full version of the exclusive list of Brazilian billionaires. See below who are the richest in each of the Brazilian states represented in the 2021 list:





Edward Saverin Birth: São Paulo

Ranking position: 1st

Patrimony: BRL 97.5 billion

Age: 39 years old

Source of Fortune: Facebook Eduardo Saverin, one of Facebook’s co-founders, overtook Jorge Paulo Lemann and installed himself in the lead of the richest Brazilians in the world in the wake of the social network’s soaring actions in recent months. In one year, Facebook’s share of Nasdaq has risen to around 40%, taking the company to surpass the historic mark of $1 trillion in market value for the first time last June. Thanks to this jump in company value, Saverin also joined the pantheon of the 100 richest men in the world. Resident in Singapore since 2012, he maintains B Capital, an investment company focused on startups. Its scope of action is mainly concentrated in Asia and the USA. In 2020, he made his first investment in Latin America: US$ 15 million in Yalochat, a Mexican startup that develops artificial intelligence for customer service. Getty Images





Jorge Paulo Lemann Birth: Rio de Janeiro

Ranking position: 2nd

Patrimony: BRL 96.5 billion

Age: 81 years old

Source of Fortune: Guarantee Bank, Brahma Despite the 6% rise in his equity, Lemann was again in second place among the biggest Brazilian billionaires, now surpassed by Eduardo Saverin. Through the 3G Capital investment fund, Lemann is the controlling shareholder of brewing giant AB Inbev, in addition to holding stakes in international conglomerates such as Kraft Heinz and Restaurant Brands International (Burger King and Tim Hortons). In Brazil, its empire includes Lojas Americanas and São Carlos Empreendimentos. In this last company, a highlight among shareholders are the sons of Lemann, as well as the sons of his partners Marcel Telles and Carlos Sicupira. Study/Disclosure Foundation





Alceu Elias Feldmann Birth: Santa Catarina

Ranking position: 10th

Patrimony: BRL 30.5 billion

Age: 71 years old

Source of Fortune: fertilize Graduated in agronomy, Feldmann is the founder of Fertipar, responsible for a hefty 15% share of the domestic fertilizer market. He controls 85% of the company, which has more than 2,100 employees. The group currently manages a holding with 14 companies focused on agribusiness. Art / Forbes





Candido Pinheiro Koren de Lima Birth: Ceará

Ranking position: 14th

Patrimony: BRL 21 billion

Age: 75 years old

Source of Fortune: Hapvida An oncologist, Candido founded the health service provider Hapvida in 1979. In 2018, it went public with a demand six times greater than expected. With a strong presence in the North and Northeast, it closed 2019 with net revenue of R$5.6 billion, up 23% from the previous year. Last August, Cade approved the purchase of the São José Group for R$ 320 million. As the largest shareholder, the doctor saw his equity jump 37%. Disclosure





Rubens Menin Teixeira de Souza and Family Birth: Minas Gerais

Ranking position: 15th

Patrimony: BRL 18.9 billion

Age: 65 years old

Source of Fortune: MRV Most of Rubens Menin’s assets come from his participation in the MRV construction company, co-founded by him in 1979, in Belo Horizonte. In 2011, US investor Starwood Capital bought 33% of MRV Log, the group’s logistics arm. The family is also a founding partner of Banco Inter, which made its IPO in 2018. Rubens is the founder and owner of CNN Brasil. Art / Forbes





Joesley and Wesley Mendonça Batista Birth: Goiás

Ranking position: 24th (tie)

Patrimony: BRL 13.95 billion (each)

Age: 51 years

Source of Fortune: JBS Sons of José Batista Sobrinho, founder of JBS, brothers Joesley and Wesley are the controlling shareholders of the company through J&F Investimentos. Art / Forbes





Blairo Borges Maggi Birth: Paraná

Ranking position: 46th (tie)

Patrimony: BRL 10.4 billion

Age: 65 years old

Source of Fortune: Maggi seeds Blairo, son of Lucia Borges Maggi, controls the agricultural giant Amaggi, created by André Antonio Maggi (1927-2001), alongside his sister and relatives. Headquartered in Cuiabá, the company has shipping and energy businesses and grain farms. Blairo has been governor of Mato Grosso twice (2003-2010), senator (2011-2019) and minister of Agriculture in the Michel Temer government. Art / Forbes





Samuel Cockroach and Family Birth: For

Ranking position: 61st (tie)

Patrimony: BRL 8 billion

Age: 90 years

Source of Fortune: Pacheco Drugstores Samuel Barata bought the centenary chain of pharmacies Pacheco in the 1970s. The company became the largest chain in Rio de Janeiro and, in 2011, it merged with Drogaria São Paulo, creating DPSP. There are about 1,200 stores in ten states. He is the owner of the largest share of the conglomerate whose partners are members of the Carvalho family, former parent company of DSP. Art / Forbes





Lucia Borges Maggi; Marli Maggi Pissollo and Family Birth: Rio Grande do Sul

Ranking position: 46th (tie)

Patrimony: BRL 10.4 billion (each)

Age: 90 and 67 years old

Source of Fortune: Maggi seeds Lucia, her sons Blairo and Marli control the agricultural giant AMaggi, created by André Antonio Maggi (1927-2001), along with other members of the family. Headquartered in Cuiabá, the company has shipping and energy businesses and grain farms. Art / Forbes





Ilson Mateus Rodrigues Birth: Maranhão

Ranking position: 71st

Patrimony: BRL 7.3 billion

Age: 58 years old

Source of Fortune: Retail The businessman from Maranhão built an empire in the Northeast with Grupo Mateus, of which he is president and main shareholder. The chain made its debut on the stock exchange in October 2020, becoming the biggest IPO of the year so far. He shares control of the company with his ex-wife, Maria Barros Pinheiro, and his two children, Ilson Junior and Denilson. Art / Forbes





Nilton Carlos Chieppe and Family Birth: Holy Spirit

Ranking position: 119th (tie)

Patrimony: BRL 3.9 billion

Age: 77 years old

Source of Fortune: White Eagle Road Son of the founder of the Águia Branca airline group, Nilton and his family have been major shareholders of Azul Linhas Aéreas, since it incorporated its competitor Trip. Águia Branca is the largest business group in Espírito Santo, with three road companies, two in logistics and others in car sales. Art / Forbes





Antônio Augusto de Queiroz Galvão and Family Birth: Pernambuco

Ranking position: 136th (tie)

Patrimony: BRL 3.35 billion

Age: 65 years old

Source of Fortune: Queiroz Galvão The family owns Queiroz Galvão, with operations in oil and gas, steel, cement, concessions, real estate development and wind energy. The clan is on the list for its participation in the publicly traded company Enauta (formerly Queiroz Galvão Exploration and Production). In 2020, it sold its 45% stake in the Manati oil exploration field to Gas Bridge for R$560 million. Art / Forbes





José Janguiê Bezerra Diniz Birth: Paraíba

Ranking position: 142nd

Patrimony: BRL 3.25 billion

Age: 57 years old

Source of Fortune: Being Educational He is the founder of Ser Educacional, from Recife. The company went public in 2013 and, since then, it has been investing in new markets. Janguiê is a large real estate investor, with around R$750 million in real estate. It also invests in dozens of statups. Art / Forbes





José Caetano Paula de Lacerda Birth: Bahia

Ranking position: 235th (draw)

Patrimony: BRL 1.65 billion

Age: ND

Source of Fortune: GPS group A former Odebrecht executive, José Caetano is the largest individual shareholder in the GPS group. Largest outsourced cleaning, maintenance and security services company in the country, GPS made its IPO in April this year. Founded in Salvador in 1962, it employs more than 100,000 people in the country, servicing the buildings of large corporations, such as Petrobras and Grupo Pão de Açúcar. Art / Forbes

