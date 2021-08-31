The largest debt of families in Belo Horizonte in two years – Economy

Budget is tight for consumers in the capital of Minas Gerais (photo: Pixabay/Reproduction) The indebtedness of families in Belo Horizonte reached the highest level in the last two years, reaching 84.8% of the population, according to data from the Consumer Indebtedness and Default Survey (Peic), released by the Federation of Commerce of Goods, Services and Tourism of the State of Minas Gerais (Fecomrcio-MG), this Monday (30/8).

This month’s Peic data was collected in the last 10 days of July, with a minimum sample of 1,000 people from the capital of Minas Gerais.

According to Fecomrcio-MG, 84.8% of BH consumers were indebted in August, 2.7 percentage points (pp) higher than that observed in the last assessment (82.1%). The percentage of consumers with overdue bills also increased, reaching 36.3%.

Among the doubts mentioned by the interviewees, the credit card remains the main villain, with 83.5% of committed consumers. According to the Federation, the card is currently used to pay bills and make purchases in the month.

“It is important that people pay attention and plan to not lose control of their budget, since the card has one of the highest interest rates in the market (on average, 250.22% per year, in revolving credit)”, he warns to Fecomrcio.

In addition to credit, other types of payment continue to indebted consumers, with a tendency to increase from July to August. Look:

Carns (from 17.5% to 19.1%);

Car financing (from 7.6% to 8.8%);

Personal credit (from 6.9% to 7.3%);

Overdraft (from 6.7% to 7.8%);

Payroll-deductible credit (from 4.8% to 5.6%)

Post-dated check (from 1.3% to 1.6%).

Only real estate financing dropped from 6.6% to 5.8%.

overdue bills

Among the families in the capital, 36.3% have some overdue financial commitment. According to Peic, the index is even higher in families with an income equal to or less than ten minimum wages (45.5%).

Despite the situation, there is not much hope of when they will be able to settle the debts. Among those interviewed, 49.3% stated that they will not be able to pay their overdue commitments in the next month.

Another 29.4% will be able to pay only some bills, while 19.2% will be able to pay their bills in full. Only 2.1% could not answer.

Regarding the delay of bills, 52% of respondents said that there are more than 90 days outstanding. The survey also shows that debts are overdue, on average, by 65.4 days.

*Internship under supervision