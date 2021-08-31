The Mercenaries 4 is confirmed with Megan Fox and more actors in the cast

They are coming back and well accompanied!

The new movie in the action franchise The Expendables is currently under development, according to Lionsgate. Along with the announcement of the film, part of the cast that joins the adventure was revealed, and the highlight is the presence of the actress Megan Fox.

In addition to the star known for Transformers, the rapper 50 cent and the martial arts master Tony Jaa joined the cast of The Mercenaries 4.

There are also veterans’ returns Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture and Sylvester Stallone, which appeared in the three previous films.

Details about the plot of the film are being kept secret, but what is known is that the character of Statham will gain greater prominence and that Megan Fox will be one of the protagonists.

“It’s so much fun to bring these stars together for a no-holds-barred action movie”, said Jason Constantine, president of acquisitions and co-productions for Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, in a statement. “The new movie will be even bigger, as well as the biggest and f*ckiest adventure of all time.”

The first three movies of The Expendables were released at the beginning of the last decade, in 2010, 2012 and 2014. Although critics have a very divided opinion on the productions, they were successful at the box office.

The Mercenaries 4 will be directed by Scott Waugh, who commanded the film of Need For Speed in 2014. The feature still does not have a release date.

