The mother of Espirito Santo boxers, Esquiva and Yamaguchi Falcão dies

Sad news for anyone who follows the Falcão family’s trajectory. Mother of boxers Esquiva and Yamaguchi, Maria Olinda Falcão Gomes died in the early hours of this Monday (30). Maria Olinda, born in the state of Vila Velha, was 58 years old and was the wife of Touro Moreno. In their 43-year relationship, they had eleven children, including Olympic medalists Esquiva and Yamaguchi Falcão. The cause of death has not yet been reported.

In September last year, Maria Olinda had a nervous breakdown and had to be admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for a few days. At the time, the family informed that the causes of the outbreak would be investigated by doctors. The suspicion of Covid-19 raised last year was dismissed as the tests were negative for the presence of the coronavirus. Even so, it is not known whether the nervous breakdown is linked to death.

Esquiva received the news of her mother’s death with deep sadness in Riverside, in the United States, where she trains. The boxer will return to Brazil this Tuesday (31) for the funeral. The family will inform you in the next few hours the place and time of burial. “It’s complicated. I want to talk, but it’s an unexplained pain. I’m in the US and got the message this morning. I spoke to my mom yesterday, and she was fine. I’m really sad, the plug hasn’t hit yet. I’m done. of taking Covid-19 and traveling to Espírito Santo to try to get to the funeral on Wednesday,” said Esquiva Falcão in a live broadcast on his official Instagram account.

Dodge’s brother Yamaguchi also mourned his mother’s death on his official Instagram account. “You will always be the best mother in the world, thank you! Today you are with God, mother I love you”, posted the boxer.

SUPPORT FROM FRIENDS AND FANS