The new Netflix signing would have even tried to make a rapprochement with Paris Saint-Germain’s shirt number ten

The relationship between Bruna Marquezine and soccer player Neymar was one of the most talked about love affairs in recent years. At the time, the actress lived her ascension on Brazilian TV after her work recognized as a child. Neymar, in turn, gained notoriety in Brazilian football and generated looks from international clubs. Unfortunately, the affair only lasted for a while, but fans are still keen to remember the relationship.

This Monday (30), the Extra newspaper revealed that Bruna Marquezine would be bothered by the new hug from the Paris Saint-Germain striker. The influencer has apparently not liked the footballer’s new proximity to content creator Bruna Biancardi.

The annoyance would be mainly because this is the first time Neymar takes on a relationship since he and Marquezine broke up in 2017.” He had never acted with another as he does with this one. A somewhat similar form when dating Bruna. Taking them to travel, appearing in public without caring and with a look of passion”, said a source close to Bruna Marquezine.

According to Extra, the Netflix star attempted a rapprochement with Neymar, before breaking up with Enzo Celulari. The artist went to an event at Gabriel David’s house with the intention of being seen with the football player, but he was already accompanied by another girl.

“He took the girl to Ibiza! Everyone knows how much he always messed up there, being single. Then, he appears in a photo with her and his teammates, all married and with children. Bruna bugou”, says a friend of Marquezine.