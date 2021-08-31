The reporter says that Barros is ‘commander of a robber’ and must be ‘exemplary punished’; deputy says there is nothing against him | Covid’s CPI

Covid’s CPI reporter, senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL) stated this Tuesday (31) that government leader Jair Bolsonaro in the Chamber, Deputy Ricardo Barros (PP-PR), “is the commander of one of the biggest robbery schemes that assaulted the Ministry of Health”.

In a note, after Renan’s statement, Barros stated that the CPI did not find and will not find anything against him and that his performance is unblemished (see the full note below).

Barros was formally investigated by the commission on the 18th of this month – according to Renan, due to the “obvious signs” of his participation in the sale of vaccines to the Brazilian government through intermediaries. There are suspicions involving the name of the leader in the processes of Covaxin and Convidecia vaccines – after signs of irregularities, the purchase of immunizing agents ended up discarded.

“We are evaluating that Deputy Ricardo Barros is the commander of one of the biggest robbery schemes that assaulted, among other public bodies, the Ministry of Health. This is all evidently proven. Now through FIB Bank, because of its relationship with Roberto Ferreira Dias, because of the way they robbed, they published the architecture of the robbery itself. This is an unprecedented thing in the history of corruption,” said Renan.

The rapporteur also said that Barros plays a “regrettable role” in national life and “needs to be exemplarily punished for all this.”

Carmen Lúcia determines confidentiality of the data of Ricardo Barros, leader of the government in the Chamber

See the full note from Barros:

“Senator Renan and the CPI have nothing against me and they won’t. My conduct is unblemished. I understand the desperation of not having concrete in their accusations. They just want to attack the government of which I am the leader. Deceiving the STF does not solve the lack of consistency of the CPI. They only cause damage to Brazil,” said the government leader.

Irregularities at Covaxin

Barros came into the CPI’s crosshairs after deputy Luis Miranda (DEM-DF) and his brother, the Ministry of Health’s server Luis Ricardo Miranda, revealed signs of irregularities in the acquisition of the Indian vaccine Covaxin, contracted through the company Need Medicines.

According to Miranda reports to the commission, Bolsonaro mentioned Barros’ name when he was informed of suspicions regarding the purchase of the vaccine.

The senators are also investigating whether the then director of the Logistics Department Roberto Ferreira Dias, responsible for guaranteeing the contract, tried to benefit Need and whether he had a relationship with Barros. The CPI is also investigating whether the FIB Bank, the company guarantor of the contract, has one of the parliamentarian’s best friends as a hidden partner.