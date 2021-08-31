This Tuesday São Carlos vaccinates 15-year-olds against covid-19

Young person receives vaccine against Covid-19 in São Carlos – Credit: Disclosure

This Tuesday (31/08), the departments of Health Surveillance and Management and Outpatient Care of the City of São Carlos, will apply the vaccine against COVID-19 in young people aged 15 without comorbidities. The second dose of the immunizing agents Astrazeneca and Coronavac will also continue to be applied.

Check the locations, times and numbers of passwords that will be distributed:

9:00 am to 3:00 pm – In the Basic Health Units (UBS’s) of Maria Stella Fagá, Redenção and Azulville, with distribution of 150 vouchers for the first dose and 150 vouchers for the second dose. At the Family Health Units (USF) of Arnon de Melo/Angelina Cruzeiro do Sul, Zavaglia, CDHU, Jockey/Guanabara, 150 vouchers for the first dose and 100 vouchers for the second dose will be distributed.

1:00 pm to 5:00 pm – At the UBS’s of Cidade Aracy, Santa Felícia and São José, with the distribution of 150 vouchers for the first dose per unit and 150 for the second dose. Passwords on these units only start to be distributed after 12:00.

4:00 pm to 7:00 pm – Every Tuesday and Thursday, the extended hours remain, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, at UBS’s of Cidade Aracy, Santa Felícia and Redenção. Special hours are reserved for serving workers. In these places, the company’s badge or work card is required. For this time, 75 passwords will be distributed for the first dose and 75 for the second.

DRIVE-THRU – 9:00 am to 1:00 pm – Fly stations with FESC drive-thru system, in Vila Nery and Shopping Iguatemi, continue to apply the first dose only for people aged 18 or over and the second dose of Astrazeneca and Coronavac vaccines with a distribution of 400 passwords per drive, being 100 for the first dose and 300 for the second dose.

The service at the mobile station at the Igreja Guadalupe in the Cidade Aracy neighborhood, also from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm, only takes place for people aged 18 or for those who can already take the second dose. 150 tickets for the first dose and 100 tickets for the second dose are available for this unit.

Pregnant women and mothers with or without comorbidities can receive the vaccine in fixed units or mobile stations.

People who must take the second dose of ASTRAZENECA by 09/04 can already anticipate the immunization.

According to Crislaine Mestre, director of Health Surveillance, the passwords for the first dose increased from 100 to 150. “We haven’t increased any more because the public is not that large in this age group, but for the second dose this week they should look for the units and mobile stations more than 18 thousand people. 8,291 people are scheduled to receive the second dose of Coronavac, 6,121 people who need to complete the immunization with Astrazeneca, and on Saturday, we started the application of the second dose of Pfizer, there are more than 3,772 people”, explains the director.

REGISTRATION – To register, simply access www.vacinaja.sp.gov.br and fill in the data. Everyone must also print and fill out the vaccination form available at the link http://coronavirus.saocarlos.sp.gov.br/VacinaJa. Proof of address is required. Parents or guardians must have signed the consent form available at the link http://coronavirus.saocarlos.sp.gov.br/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/TermoAssentimento-12a17anos.pdf.

Anyone who is going to receive the second dose just takes personal documents and a vaccination card.

