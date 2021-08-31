Tiago Nunes is the new coach of Ceará, announces the club – Play

Ceará already has a new coach. James Nunes assumes the technical command of Alvinegro. The agreement took place this Monday (30), and the announcement took place on the club’s social networks overnight. According to the direction, Nunes will already lead the trainings this week.
The negotiation was completed less than 24 hours after the resignation of coach Guto Ferreira. Tiago Nunes’ last work was on Guild, where he led the team in 20 games: 10 wins, five draws and five defeats.
Who is Tiago Nunes?
Coach at the Rio Grande do Sul school, Tiago Nunes is a coach with experience in many clubs of Brazilian football, from North to South of the country. began his career in the mid-2000s. He coached teams from the interior of the country, such as: Sapucaiense, Nacional-AM, Riograndense, Bagé and União Frederikense. Between 2013 and 2014, he took over Grêmio’s under-15 and under-20 teams.
The peak of Tiago Nunes’ career was at Athletic-PR, where he won the title of the Copa Sudamericana in 2018 and the Copa do Brasil in 2019.
He took over Corinthians in 2020, but did not get the desired results. Likewise, he also had a short spell at Grêmio, as early as 2021.
Datasheet
- Full name: Tiago Retzlaff Nunes
- Age: 41 years old
- Place of birth: Santa Maria (RS), Brazil
- 2005: São Luiz
- 2009: Luverdense
- 2010: Rio Branco-AC
- 2011: Sapucaiense
- 2011: National-AM
- 2012: Riograndense
- 2012: Bagé
- 2013: Frederick Union
- 2016: São Paulo-RS
- 2017: Veranópolis
- 2018–2019: Athletico Paranaense
- 2020: Corinthians
- 2021: Guild
- 2021: Ceará
Titles
Sao Luiz
- Gaucho Championship – Access Division: 2005
Luverden
- Mato Grosso Championship: 2009
Rio Branco-AC
Athletic Paranaense
- South American Cup: 2018
- Paraná Championship: 2018
- Levain Cup/CONMEBOL: 2019
- Brazil Cup: 2019
Guild
- Gaucho Championship: 2021
Recopa Gaucha: 2021