Tiago Nunes is the new coach of Ceará, announces the club – Play

Ceará already has a new coach. James Nunes assumes the technical command of Alvinegro. The agreement took place this Monday (30), and the announcement took place on the club’s social networks overnight. According to the direction, Nunes will already lead the trainings this week.

The negotiation was completed less than 24 hours after the resignation of coach Guto Ferreira. Tiago Nunes’ last work was on Guild, where he led the team in 20 games: 10 wins, five draws and five defeats.

Who is Tiago Nunes?



Tiago Nunes led Grêmio for 20 games and was champion of Rio Grande do Sul in 2021 Photograph:

Lucas Uebel / Guild

Coach at the Rio Grande do Sul school, Tiago Nunes is a coach with experience in many clubs of Brazilian football, from North to South of the country. began his career in the mid-2000s. He coached teams from the interior of the country, such as: Sapucaiense, Nacional-AM, Riograndense, Bagé and União Frederikense. Between 2013 and 2014, he took over Grêmio’s under-15 and under-20 teams.

The peak of Tiago Nunes’ career was at Athletic-PR, where he won the title of the Copa Sudamericana in 2018 and the Copa do Brasil in 2019.

He took over Corinthians in 2020, but did not get the desired results. Likewise, he also had a short spell at Grêmio, as early as 2021.

Datasheet

Full name: Tiago Retzlaff Nunes

Age: 41 years old

Place of birth: Santa Maria (RS), Brazil

2005: São Luiz

2009: Luverdense

2010: Rio Branco-AC

2011: Sapucaiense

2011: National-AM

2012: Riograndense

2012: Bagé

2013: Frederick Union

2016: São Paulo-RS

2017: Veranópolis

2018–2019: Athletico Paranaense

2020: Corinthians

2021: Guild

2021: Ceará

Titles

Sao Luiz

Gaucho Championship – Access Division: 2005

Luverden

Mato Grosso Championship: 2009

Rio Branco-AC

Athletic Paranaense

South American Cup: 2018

Paraná Championship: 2018

Levain Cup/CONMEBOL: 2019

Brazil Cup: 2019

Guild

Gaucho Championship: 2021

Recopa Gaucha: 2021