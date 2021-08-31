TIM Troca Smart: used cell phone for a discount in exchange for a new one at the operator’s stores

TIM has been looking to increasingly expand 4G coverage in Brazil, while already introducing the first access points to 5G DSS — a “lite” version of the 5th generation of mobile networks. The operator has focused on bringing news to the clientele with a focus on ultra broadband and cell phones, as its user base decreased in the first quarter of this year.
The new opportunity for TIM customers is special for those looking to change cell phones. The operator, in partnership with Trocafone, now allows used cell phones to generate discounts on the purchase of a new one. With the TIM Troca Smart program, customers who want to exchange their old cell phone for a new one will receive a discount when delivering the used one.
TIM’s idea is to give another destination to devices that would be forgotten or would become electronic waste. With this in mind, the operator closed an agreement with one of the most respected companies in the used cell phone market to encourage sustainable consumption and a more conscious way of living.
To participate in the TIM Troca Smart, the customer must deliver a smartphone that is approved by Anatel. It is not necessary to take the accessories or the invoice for the device. Several models from leading manufacturers can be exchanged. The evaluation of the device is the responsibility of Trocafone, as well as the amount of the discount granted, which may vary depending on the condition of the cell phone.
The exchange process is very simple: the TIM customer simply takes the used model to one of the operator’s stores. It will be evaluated by the seller following Trocafone’s criteria, which considers aesthetic and structural damage to define the discount amount.
After evaluating the old cell phone and accepting the proposal, the consumer leaves the store with a new smartphone. To make it even easier, TIM offers the benefit of interest-free installment payments in up to 21 installments with C6 Bank and Banco do Brasil cards.
In addition to the benefits of discounts and easy installments, switching smartphones has positive impacts on the environment. TIM Troca Smart helps to reduce the disposal of electronic waste, since the devices received are reconditioned and resold, having their useful life extended, in addition to generating value for customers, which directly contribute to the circular economy.
What did you think of this new TIM initiative? Are you thinking of purchasing a new smartphone?