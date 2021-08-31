Tobey Maguire, Spider-Man, is seen shooting 1st film in 7 years

Tobey Maguire, Marvel’s first Spider-Man in cinema, is returning to filming a movie after seven years. The actor was seen on the set of Babylon, feature film starring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie.

The role of the Spider-Man star has yet to be revealed. There is also no information as to whether Tobey Maguire makes just an appearance on Babylon or has a featured appearance.

Anyway, the return already draws the attention of fans. It is Tobey Maguire’s first live-action role since 2014’s The Game Owner.

During this period, the actor only had a role in the dubbing in 2017, in O Poderoso Chefinho. In addition to the movie with Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, it is rumored that Tobey Maguire returns as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Return Home.

For now, only the appearance in Babylon is confirmed. Check below the image revealed by ET, with the actor on the set of the feature.

Tobey Maguire movie with Brad Pitt

In addition to Tobey Maguire, the cast of Damien Chazelle’s film also won Olivia Wilde, Spike Jonze and Phoebe Tonkin.

The Spider-Man star does not comment on his return to cinema. A curiosity is that Chazelle openly comments that Babylon is inspired by The Great Gatsby, a feature that starred Tobey Maguire and Leonardo DiCaprio.

The director is known for La La Land, The First Man and Whiplash. In Babylon, Damien Chazelle promises to bring a period work.

The story takes place in Los Angeles in the 1920s, when cinema was entering the transition from silent films to productions with speeches. The plot must touch characters and historical figures that were affected by this change.

It remains to be seen whether Tobey Maguire and the other actors can live characters inspired by real figures or even invented ones.

The great cast also features Diego Calva, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, Katherine Waterston, Max Minghella, Lukas Haas, Flea, Rory Scovel, Samara Weaving, Eric Roberts, PJ Byrne and Damon Gupton.

Babylon is scheduled for January 6, 2023. Spider-Man: No Return Home arrives on December 16, 2021.