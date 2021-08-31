Torcida do Verdão evokes ‘Jedi Force’ and makes Mark Hamill, actor of the Star Wars saga, ask for a striker hiring

The hiring of a striker became an obsession for the fans of Verdão. With Luiz Adriano in a dim phase, in addition to Deyverson, who does not please a considerable part of the crowd, requests for Palmeiras to move in the market have been constant on social networks in the green and white universe.









However, this Monday night (30), a powerful voice joined the clamor of the masses. More precisely a Jedi force. Actor Mark Hamill, who immortalized the character Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars saga, at the request of a Palmeirense, used his twitter to ask for the hiring of a name for the line of race attacker. The information is from the Nosso Lecture portal.

The unusual fact is common in the actor’s profile, who always joins in the jokes of his followers, this time, the request targeted precisely one of the sectors that have been the target of criticism by the team led by Abel Ferreira. However, all the Jedi force emanating from “Luke” should not have any effect, as Palmeiras has no projections of funding a new signing.

Palmeiras hires a center forward now! — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself)

August 30, 2021





With requests for a new attacker coming from a galaxy far… far away, Abel’s men will take a break from competition and focus on getting the Force to be with Lecture for two weeks off for training. Palmeiras will return to the field on September 12th to face Flamengo, at Allianz Parque, for the 20th round of the Brazilian Championship.