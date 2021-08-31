Tottenham forwards the purchase of Emerson, from Barcelona, ​​for R$ 183.6 million

Tottenham sent the purchase of Emerson Royal, right-back who belongs to Barcelona. The English will pay 30 million euros (R$ 183.6 million) for the acquisition of the 22-year-old player, as determined by the Super.FC. The athlete will sign for five seasons in his move to English football.

The player, at first, wanted to stay at the Camp Nou in this transfer window, but accepted the change in the ball market after a conversation this Monday afternoon (30). He adjusts details of his salary with the London club.

The right-back had a contract with Barcelona until June 2024. He made just three games for the Catalan club before arousing interest in the English. Emerson played just over two seasons for Betis, making 79 appearances, with five goals and ten assists.

Emerson has been with Atlético between 2018 and 2019. Galo sold the player for 12 million euros (R$ 50 million at the time) two and a half years ago. There was a joint purchase of Real Betis and Barcelona on the occasion. The miners, however, have a percentage of the negotiation because of the solidarity mechanism.

