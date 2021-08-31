Transfers from the ‘cryptocurrency pharaoh’ totaled more than R$2.3 billion to the 27 largest recipients of funds alone, according to a report

RIO – The report by the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) and the Federal Police (PF) that supported the arrest of former waiter Glaidson Acácio dos Santos, 38, owner of GAS Consultoria Bitcoin — which promised exorbitant returns through investments in cryptocurrencies — points out that only the 27 largest recipients of funds from the bank accounts of the accused and his company, headquartered in Região dos Lagos (RJ), received around R$ 2.3 billion between 2018 and 2020. The list of millionaire transfers, which stops the PF indicate money laundering, includes consulting companies, law firms, individuals and even the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God.

Bitcoins: find out if it is possible to recover money invested in the company of the former waiter investigated by a pyramid scheme

In all, says the Financial Intelligence Report (RIF), to which O GLOBO had access, Glaidson’s operations involved at least 8,976 people — 6,249 of which were individuals and 2,727 legal entities. Based on a survey by the Federal Revenue, the 27 broken down are only those that, in the period analyzed, totaled contributions above R$ 20 million. In these two years, the most voluminous transfers occurred to MYD Zerpa Tecnologia Eireli, the company owned by Glaidson’s wife, Venezuelan Mirelis Yoseline Díaz Zerpa, who has a prison decreed by the Federal Court and is on the run. Together, the transactions exceed R$477 million.

Change: from luxury house to prison, former waiter accused of setting up financial pyramid is in jail in Bangu

In second place is the company GLA Serviços de Tecnologia LTDA, owned by businesswoman Eliane Medeiros de Lima. Opened in June 2008, the business that describes itself as “agency services” received R$324.8 million. The Technology Solutions Consulting Lima Eireli, owned by Tunay Pereira Lima, Glaidson’s partner and who is also in prison, received R$ 224.9 million in a bill. In turn, in his personal account, transactions to Tunay exceeded R$77 million in two years.

Opened in 2019 and headquartered in Brasília, the law firm Carneiro Novais Advogados Associados — whose partner is Kamila Martins Novais, identified by the Federal Police as one of Glaidson’s financial operators — received approximately R$ 40 million in that period. The PF also says that, in Kamila’s personal account, another R$ 38 million were deposited. The lawyer has an arrest warrant issued by the Federal Court and is considered a fugitive.

Strategy: Former waiter accused of setting up financial pyramid planned to leave the country the day he was arrested, says PF

The company Consultória e Tecnologia dos Anjos Eireli, which belongs to Márcia Pinto dos Anjos, Tunay’s wife, and who is in prison, received R$ 60 million from Glaidson. According to the investigators, another R$37 million was also transferred to his personal account.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

The PF claims that approximately R$ 14 million and 100 pounds sterling in cash were seized Photo: Disclosure About R$ 20 million, between reais and foreign currencies, were seized at Glaidson’s house Photo: Federal Police / Agência O Globo Glaidson Acácio dos Santos, arrested in Operation Kryptos Photo: Reproduction / Agência O Globo Glaidson Acácio dos Santos, arrested in Operation Kryptos, enjoys a yacht valued at more than R$ 3 million Photo: Reproduction / Agência O Globo Sports cars found in the garage of the property in Barra da Tijuca where Glaidson was arrested Photo: Agência O Globo Sports cars found in the garage of the property in Barra da Tijuca where Glaidson was arrested Photo: Agência O Globo PF agents arrive at police headquarters with suitcases of cash: the amount would reach around 20 million, between reais, euros and dollars Photo: Marcia Foletto / Marcia Foletto PF agents arrive at police headquarters with suitcases of cash: the amount would reach around 20 million, between reais, euros and dollars Photo: Marcia Foletto / Agência O Globo Glaidson is taken to PF headquarters Photo: Fabiano Rocha / Agência O Globo Glaidson was arrested in a condominium in Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone of Rio Photo: Agência O Globo Agents who are operating inside Glaidson’s house, in a condominium in Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone of Rio, say they have never seen so much money in an operation, not even at Lava-Jato Photo: Agência O Globo Glaidson was arrested in a condominium in Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone of Rio Photo: Agência O Globo Glaidson was arrested in a condominium in Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone of Rio Photo: Agência O Globo Agents who are operating inside Glaidson’s house, in a condominium in Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone of Rio, say they have never seen so much money in an operation, not even at Lava-Jato Photo: Agência O Globo Agents jump into Glaidson’s house, in a condominium in Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone of Rio, where Glaidson was arrested. Photo: Agência O Globo Agents jump into Glaidson’s house, in a condominium in Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone of Rio, where Glaidson was arrested. Photo: Agência O Globo

Among the list of the biggest beneficiaries is also the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God. In the report of the Federal Revenue, the auditors affirm that the entity received R$ 29.47 million. In a court-authorized telephone intercept, Michael de Souza Magno — known as the “celebrity broker” and named as one of Glaidson’s operators — talks to an unidentified man and claims that the former waiter was once pastor of the church, but who had left Universal to start his company.

Operations: Former waiter accused of setting up a financial pyramid turned over R$ 38 billion in almost six years, identifies Coaf

GAS advisors have informed that no customer has been harmed by the company and that payments are being made normally. GLOBO was unable to contact the couple Tunay and Márcia. Carneiro Novais Advogados Associados’s phone was turned off, as was Kamila Martins Novais’s. The press office of the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God has not yet responded to the questions. The others mentioned were not found.