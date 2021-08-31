transmission rate rises to 1.08 and DF registers 17 more deaths

posted on 8/29/2021 6:38 PM / updated on 8/29/2021 6:43 PM



(credit: Ronny Hartmann / AFP)

The transmission rate of the new coronavirus in the Federal District increased by 0.04 point, between Saturday (28/8) and this Sunday (29/8). The index went from 1.04 to 1.08. This demonstrates that a group of 100 infected people is capable of transmitting covid-19 to, on average, another 104 individuals. The data appears in the most recent daily bulletin of the Department of Health (SES-DF).

In the last 24 hours, the federal capital registered 680 new cases of covid-19 and 17 deaths caused by the disease. With the update, the moving average of infections reached 714.57 and was up 11% compared to 14 days ago. However, the result is considered stable, as it is below 15%.

In relation to deaths, the indicator was 15.71, which indicates an increase of 16.3% compared to two weeks before.

In total, the DF has 468,944 cases of covid-19 since the beginning of the health crisis. Of this total, 451,807 (96.3%) were recovered patients. Another 10,024 (2.1%) died. Among the victims, 867 were from other units of the Federation, being 743 from Goiás, and the rest from another 16 states.

ICUs

This Sunday (29/8), in the public health network, bed occupancy in intensive care units (ICUs) reached 57.4%. Of the 173 beds for people with covid-19, 73 were with patients; 54, vacant; and 46, blocked. The data are contained in the most recent update of the InfoSaúde-DF portal, at 5:30 pm.

In the private network, the rate reached 80%. Of the 200 vacancies in ICUs, 149 were occupied, 39 were free and 12 were blocked. In the waiting list for a bed, there were three people with suspected or confirmed infection by covid-19 this Sunday (29/8).