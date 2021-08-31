Travel helps relieve mental fatigue caused by the pandemic – Travel

Reconnection, discovery, well-being. Faced with so many meanings that a trip can have, many now become even more relevant. Experiences provided by tourism can be allies in caring for the mental health and help to deal with conditions resulting from the pandemic, such as anxiety and exhaustion.

“The trip always brings discoveries of places and interactions. With a portion of the population in a home office, it also offers the possibility of moving around”, says Mary Yoko Okamoto, professor of Psychology at the São Paulo State University at the Assis campus (Unesp/Assis). She explains that the connection with others and with oneself lived on days away from home promotes an internal emotional experience. “It is a measure to seek relief, even if it is temporary, to release tension, sadness and anguish.”

When anxiety is characterized as a disorder or illness, it may be necessary to undergo therapy and sometimes use medication, says physician Joel Rennó Jr., a collaborating professor at the Department of Medicine at the University of São Paulo (USP) and columnist for the E+ of state. “However, leisure activities, socialization and resignification of the life experience can contribute positively”, he says.

Rennó Jr. remembers that we all saw the control reference slipping in the face of so many cases of illness and death. “Some people deal with covid sequels, others have lost people close to them. The pandemic exacerbated the feeling of apprehension, of the finiteness of life. Some people ended up designing plans even as a way of not getting sick, to find the strength to deal with stress, fear, failure. For example, they say ‘as soon as this passes, I’m going to take a trip to Italy or Fernando de Noronha. I always wanted to and never did.’”

The long period in isolation, according to the professor at Unesp, took away the meaning of a resting place from the domestic environment. “It became an environment for many things. The world of work and studies has invaded the home world. Going out brings the feeling of freedom, of movement.”

After months teaching Arts in online or hybrid classes, Thaiany Ferreira spent a few days in July in a Hotel in Bahia. She went to the Grand Palladium Imbassai Resort & Spa with her boyfriend, Bruno Izzo, who works in the public health network in São Paulo. “I’m a state teacher and my boyfriend works in the administrative part of a hospital. These are challenging areas”, he says. The break in the routine helped to unwind. “After a year and a half very rigid, it served to relax. We feel a little of life before the pandemic”, says Izzo.

This was one of the benefits of traveling pointed out by Felipe Laccelva, CEO of Fepo, a digital startup specializing in psychological care, with affordable prices, starting at R$38. worse was left behind. Experiencing new and inspiring experiences is what we all need now”, says the company’s CEO, which, in 2020 alone, surpassed the total of 27 thousand sessions, against 1,800 in the previous year.

“Before the pandemic, Brazil was already considered the most anxious country in the world, with 9.3% of the population with the disorder, according to the WHO (World Health Organization). In June 2020, in the pandemic, 41% of Brazilians interviewed in a survey by the Ipsos Institute claimed to have experienced some level of anxiety. Another study by UFRGS (Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul) found that about 80% of respondents felt their anxiety levels rise.”

The prolonged distancing, necessary to contain the spread of the coronavirus, ended up affecting the psychological side, says Laccelva. “The human being is a social being and the distance caused an increase in anxiety levels”, he says. “Therapy is the main way to deal with this. In consultations, the person has a space to be welcomed and express anxieties and fears, without judgment. However, there are other ways that help to minimize the consequences, such as physical and leisure activities. As long as health safety is respected, these actions generate well-being.”

Professor Thaiany remembers that the fear caused by the coronavirus affected her balance in daily life. “This whole situation affects our psychological a lot. The pandemic, pressure at work, personal and family issues, there are several situations. It just happened that I didn’t think about mental health. Even if the trip doesn’t solve it, it helps to get out of the routine a little”, he says. “We were more relaxed when they released the vaccines. It became more comfortable to have the pleasure and privilege of, with all care, enjoy the vacation.”

It is necessary to emphasize that the pandemic is not over and that trips should always include masks, alcohol gel and social distance. And that not everyone can afford to travel. Mary Yoko, however, claims that this need is legitimate. “It is not because we are privileged from an economic point of view that we are prevented from suffering, that we are not sad either. We have been in great demand. As the management of the pandemic does not offer us security, our degree of uncertainty has reached a very high level”, says the professor at Unesp. “Really, we have a limit to withstand certain things. When we reach that limit, we need something to provide relief.”

Activities in search of relaxation and well-being

Perhaps this explains the greater interest of guests at Virá Charme Resort, in Paraná, in relaxation and well-being services. In July 2021, demand for horseback riding grew 29% compared to June, the record-breaking month in number of trips, and 181% compared to January last year, the main period of the high season. The development, 150 km from Curitiba, sold 14.91% more treatments at the spa than in June this year and 20% more than in January 2020. The farm hotel has only 38 bungalows in 170 hectares of area.

The tourism sector in Brazil has been noticing a gradual recovery, with new sales and flights returning. “Vaccination and the relaxation of restrictions imposed by the local government make customers feel safer and at ease to travel and enjoy their destination better”, says Paulo Fernandes, general director of the Grand Palladium Imbassai Resort & Spa, in Bahia.

“Farm hotels and resorts are among the best sellers of July at Zarpo. The leisure and rest infrastructure is an incredible attraction in these isolated times”, says Daniel Topper, CEO of the online agency, with 7 million customers and around 500 partners, such as the Blue Tree, Tauá, Vila Galé, Iberostar and Bourbon networks. .

At Zarpo, June 2021 was the best month since Black Friday last November, and July this year had 9% more sales than the same period in 2019. “After more than a year of living in isolation in the pandemic scenario, people are eager to travel. This feeling was reflected a lot in the last three months, in which we registered growth in revenue, compared to the same months in 2019”, says Topper. “Advances in vaccination also contributed to this increase. Being able to travel safely is like getting back to normalcy, which is everyone’s main desire.”

It can be a long or short getaway, towards the countryside or the beach, alone or as a family. Retired Cláudio Ferreira and Pomptur signed an itinerary in October to return to the Jurema Águas Quentes complex, in Paraná, this time accompanied by his mother and sister. “The expectation is good, to have a little more peace of mind. My mother is vaccinated with both doses. By then I’ve already taken the second one, and so has my sister,” says the traveler, isolated since the itinerary for Bahia’s Porto Seguro in the summer of 2020. “After I came back, it didn’t go by a week and everything closed,” recalls Ferreira, who loves destinations with water, whether on the coast of the Northeast or in the interior of the country.

“Our decision to travel was because we wanted to do something external. We have been indoors for a long time, and this affects our psychological and physical condition. And the hotel is suitable for that: it offers the recreational part, heated pools, a pleasant environment, with everything clean and well taken care of. It has a lot of nature, space”, says the traveler.

Located 135 km from Maringá, in an area of ​​3.4 thousand km², the complex with two resorts and thermal waters saw the movement rise again in 2021: it registered a 41% increase in occupation in July, compared to the same month in the middle of the pandemic last year. “The opportunity to travel now with the vaccine is a way for us to break our fear a little. The way for us to take care of ourselves is to get the vaccine and maintain hygiene.”