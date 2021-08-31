UERJ’s demand that the health care contest be held with a mask delivered by the university generates controversy | Rio de Janeiro

The requirement by the State University of Rio de Janeiro (UERJ) that candidates in a selection process for the health area must necessarily wear masks delivered by the organization of the competition has generated controversy on the internet.

The regulation of the exam, scheduled for the 25th of October, establishes that on the day of the exam, candidates will have to change the masks you are using for one of TNT (non-woven fabric) – also called surgical masks.

The items will be delivered by Cepuerj (Uerj Production Center), which organizes the selection process.

The text of the notice says that, “at the entrance to the building, the candidate will have their hands cleaned with 70% alcohol, and will replace your mask with a TNT one, to be provided by a Cepuerj inspector”.

It further states that “as soon as it is received, [a máscara] it should be placed on the face, even in the presence of the inspector, and kept on it during the entire period of stay on the UERJ premises.”

The regulation makes it clear that “access to the building will not be allowed for candidates carrying their own personal protective equipment”.

The selection process is multidisciplinary, aimed at professionals in the areas of physiotherapy, speech therapy, nutrition, dentistry, psychology, elderly health, mental health and social service.

Candidate questions requirement

A candidate who chose not to be identified questioned the requirement for the test.

“I went to apply, but I hadn’t paid attention to that, which they call the ‘new normal’ regulation, in his words. And I didn’t understand. They will offer the mask, but they just say it’s TNT, they don’t specify if it’s surgical, triple layer…” he stated to the G1 the woman.

She said that she usually wears a PFF2 mask and wonders why, to take the test, she would have to use a “less efficient”.

“If they proposed to make it available, I don’t understand why they don’t have a better quality mask. It’s for the safety of the candidates and employees who are applying the test”, he pointed out.

On a social network, other people reinforced the questions. One of them asked if it would not have been better if the organization of the exam included the value of PFF2 masks in the exam fee. The application fee for candidates is R$160.

Wanted by G1, until the publication of this report, UERJ had not yet commented on the situation.

What are TNT masks?

TNT masks are surgical, or “procedural” masks. After PFF2, they are the most efficient masks for filtering particles. They are made of non-woven fabric (TNT) and can be of many types and have multiple layers.

Masks against Covid: the best types and the most efficient combinations

the best types and the most efficient combinations USP Study Lessons on Which Protect Covid the Most

TNT masks, according to a study by the Physics Institute of the University of São Paulo (USP), have a good overall protection against Covid (between 78% and 87%), depending on the amount of layers. Therefore, it is necessary to be cautious.

To BBC News Brasil, physicist Fernando Morais, the main author of the study, said that it is necessary to pay attention to “gotchas” in the items.

“Be warned that some TNT fabrics aren’t very uniform: they have darker, lighter parts, which means there’s less material there (and there may be loopholes for virus particles to get through). You can see this if you look at them. light masks,” explains the physicist to the BBC.

And although they have filtering efficiency in their favor, the problem with surgical and procedural masks is usually the seal – they end up leaving gaps in the face.

Tips for not leaving the mask loose:

choose masks that have a nose clip – piece of wire or plastic that helps to fit the mask to the nose and prevent slack;

combine them with cloth masks;

tie a knot in the mask’s elastics, to adjust it closer to the face (but pay attention, as this may end up creating slack as well):

adjust them to the face with a “mask strap”.

VIDEO: Comparison of masks, second study published in ‘Science’