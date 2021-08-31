UltraGear GP9: LG Launches Quad DAC Hi-Fi Speakers for Gaming

Speakers use 3D audio technology and feature echo-cancelling microphones for those who prefer to play games without the headset

LG revealed this Monday (30) its new speaker aimed at gamers, the LG UltraGear GP9. Part of the UltraGaming series, the new speakers come equipped with a number of essential gaming features, including 3D audio and echo canceling microphones.

Speaking first about the product design, it has customizable RGB lighting, with easy-access controls on the top panel. Buttons include controls for volume, mute, sound modes and equalization.

One of the great highlights of the GP9 is the use of the 3D sound technology, which uses custom algorithms such as HRTF (head-related transfer function) to simulate the audio as if it were really coming from the environment.

This technology also allows you to change the sound response according to the game’s genre, something that LG has been calling Game Genre Optimizer (Optimizer by game genre). There are currently two options: FPS, for first-person games, and RTS, for those who like real-time strategy games, like Age of Empires.



High quality audio circuits

You LG UltraGear GP9 speakers feature a Quad DAC system, equipped with ES9038PRO Hi-Fi circuits. According to the manufacturer, this results in balanced audio, with low noise level and guaranteed Hi-Res Audio certification.

By plugging compatible headphones into the GP9 output, users will have 7.1 audio simulation support and DTS:X feature.

For those who prefer to play with ambient sound, without headsets, the LG UltraGear GP9 features a noise and echo canceling microphone system, which promises to capture players’ voices even with the sound rolling in the background.

The UltraGear GP9 has USB connection type C, auxiliary, optical and Bluetooth wireless inputs, being compatible with PCs, Notebooks, smartphones, consoles, tablets and other devices.

An Internal battery lets you use the device away from power outlets for up to 5 hours.



Launch and availability of the LG UltraGear GP9

The LG UltraGear GP9 will be released in September 2021. The speakers will first arrive in South Korea, at a suggested retail price of 549,000 won (about 2,440 reais, excluding taxes). The launch in the United States will follow, for the value of US$449.

LG has not yet confirmed whether the product will arrive in Brazil.

Via: FoneArena