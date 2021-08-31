understand each function of the washing machine

The washing machines are so modern that you can even “get lost” among so many buttons. As a result, these home appliances offer some useful features that are sometimes not explored very often. To optimize the use of your washer, see below how the basic cycles and the main functions of the equipment work.

Basic functions: parts are cleaned in three steps: washing, rinsing and centrifuging. At first, the clothes are washed with soap. In the second, extra products are added, such as fabric softeners, and the pieces are rinsed with clean water. The spin mode removes excess water from the clothes, speeding up the drying process.

Drying mode: not to be confused with the centrifuge function. This function, available on wash and dry machines, delivers clothes properly dried.

Washing programs: washing machines usually come with washing programs for different types of clothing: intimate, delicate (such as silk or embroidered), cotton, jeans, sports (nylon and spandex, for example), baby clothes, duvets, etc. . Some even come with the “Lava tennis” program, which allows you to wash about two pairs at a time. These programs also allow you to regulate the washing time of clothes and the speed of each cycle.

Postpone washing: this function allows you to program the washing for a different time. Thus, it is possible to put the machine to work at the most convenient time for the routine.

Cleaning with sterilization: very useful for baby clothes, sterilization washing helps to remove bacteria and small dirt on fabrics. Machines that have this technology have silver particles that help to remove microorganisms from the parts.

Stain remover: this function is to remove stains from the most difficult parts of clothes, such as sleeves and collars. This mode usually uses hot or warm water.

Car-wash: wash in about 30 minutes. However, the ideal is to use the resource when there is really an urgent need. In other cases, it is recommended to use longer cycles to ensure complete cleaning.

Easy pass: this option makes the pieces come out less wrinkled so that ironing is easier. This function usually comes on wash and dry machines.

Smart function: allows the machine to make automatic adjustments to water level, wash and spin time, achieving better results while using less energy.

Regulation by dirt level: this feature programs the type of washing according to the amount of dirt on the parts.

Softener function: makes the pieces stay immersed in water with fabric softener for up to 12 hours, leaving fragrant and with a soft touch after centrifugation.

